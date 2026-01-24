Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11 |

The state government on Friday announced that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will hold the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Gadkilla (Fort) Cleanliness and Conservation Campaign' on 11 forts across the state, which have been granted UNESCO World Heritage sites status. The motto will be "Manacha Mujra, Hatvuya Kachra", a special cleanliness drive to preserve the forts' historical status.

Forts Under Campaign

The 11 forts include Raigad, Pratapgad, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, Rajgad, Panhala, Salher, Lohagad, Suvarnadurg, Shivneri and Khanderi

Launch and Key Activities

"The campaign will involve NGOs and social organisations and focus on plastic waste collection and recycling, regular cleaning, drinking water arrangements and tree plantation. The initiative will be launched at Raigad Fort in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar," MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam said.

