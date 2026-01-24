 Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11

Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11

The Maharashtra government announced that the MPCB will conduct the ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Gadkilla Cleanliness and Conservation Campaign’ at 11 UNESCO-listed forts on May 11. The drive will focus on plastic waste management, regular cleaning, drinking water facilities and tree plantation, with the launch at Raigad Fort.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11 |

The state government on Friday announced that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will hold the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Gadkilla (Fort) Cleanliness and Conservation Campaign' on 11 forts across the state, which have been granted UNESCO World Heritage sites status. The motto will be "Manacha Mujra, Hatvuya Kachra", a special cleanliness drive to preserve the forts' historical status.

Forts Under Campaign
The 11 forts include Raigad, Pratapgad, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, Rajgad, Panhala, Salher, Lohagad, Suvarnadurg, Shivneri and Khanderi

Read Also
Bhiwandi Mayor’s Post Opened To General Category, Political Stakes Rise As Alliances Race To...
article-image

Also Watch:

Launch and Key Activities
"The campaign will involve NGOs and social organisations and focus on plastic waste collection and recycling, regular cleaning, drinking water arrangements and tree plantation. The initiative will be launched at Raigad Fort in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar," MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11
Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11
CFTI Highlights Safe School Mobility For Rural Girls On National Girl Child Day Through Savitrichya Leki Campaign
CFTI Highlights Safe School Mobility For Rural Girls On National Girl Child Day Through Savitrichya Leki Campaign
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹2.47 Lakh To Fake MNGL Gas Bill Scam
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹2.47 Lakh To Fake MNGL Gas Bill Scam
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.45 Lakh To Parents Of Teen Killed In Road Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.45 Lakh To Parents Of Teen Killed In Road Accident

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11
Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11
CFTI Highlights Safe School Mobility For Rural Girls On National Girl Child Day Through Savitrichya...
CFTI Highlights Safe School Mobility For Rural Girls On National Girl Child Day Through Savitrichya...
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹2.47 Lakh To Fake MNGL Gas Bill Scam
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹2.47 Lakh To Fake MNGL Gas Bill Scam
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.45 Lakh To Parents Of Teen Killed In Road Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.45 Lakh To Parents Of Teen Killed In Road Accident
BNMC Elections Signal Major Political Shift As Nearly 68 Per Cent Councillors Are First-Timers, Many...
BNMC Elections Signal Major Political Shift As Nearly 68 Per Cent Councillors Are First-Timers, Many...