Bhiwandi Mayor’s Post Opened To General Category, Political Stakes Rise As Alliances Race To Secure Numbers

Bhiwandi: The political atmosphere in Bhiwandi has entered a decisive phase following the official declaration of the mayor’s post of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) as open to the General category. The announcement has triggered intense political activity, with parties accelerating negotiations, internal consultations and strategic realignments as the battle for the civic body’s top post gathers momentum.

Key Parties Yet To Decide

While the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Samajwadi Party are yet to announce an official mayoral candidate, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have already witnessed multiple aspirants emerging within their ranks. At the same time, leaders from the Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) are also being viewed as serious contenders, adding further complexity to the evolving political equation.

BJP Contenders Emerge

From the BJP camp, the names of Sumit Patil nephews of former Union minister Kapil Patil, along with Narayan Chaudhary, senior corporator Santosh Shetty, are being actively discussed. On the other side, Javed Dalvi, a key figure of the Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi and considered close to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is being seen as a strong frontrunner, owing to his proven ability to navigate shifting alliances within the corporation.

Dalvi’s Political Experience

Dalvi brings considerable political experience to the table. He was first elected mayor in 2007 with the support of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. In 2017, despite the Congress enjoying a clear majority of 47 corporators, Dalvi once again secured the mayor’s post by rallying the support of 12 corporators from the then undivided Shiv Sena, underlining his reputation as a skilled political strategist.

Vilas Patil’s Influence

Meanwhile, Vilas R. Patil, chief of the Konark Vikas Aghadi, has once again emerged as a key name in political circles. In 2019, despite KVA having only four corporators, Patil successfully engineered a major political upset by securing the backing of 18 rebel corporators from the BJP and Congress, enabling his wife to assume the mayor’s office. Given the current fluid political landscape, Patil’s influence continues to be closely watched.

Uncertain Outcome

However, with the present numerical strength in the 90-member municipal corporation and rapidly shifting loyalties, political observers caution that it remains premature to predict the final outcome.

SP Backs Secular Alliance

Adding significant weight to the contest, the Samajwadi Party has formally announced its decision to support a secular alliance in the mayoral election. Samajwadi Party state president and MLA Abu Asim Azmi, in a letter addressed to Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh, confirmed the party’s commitment to backing a secular candidate for the mayor’s post.

Alliance Strategy Clarified

The decision was reaffirmed by SP state vice-president Ajay Yadav, who stated that the party is prepared to support the Congress, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), or any alliance that upholds secular and constitutional values.

Commitment to Secular Politics

In his communication, Azmi reiterated that the Samajwadi Party has consistently opposed communal politics and remains committed to strengthening secular forces. He authorised Rais Shaikh to initiate discussions with alliance partners to ensure that representatives of the secular bloc are elected not only as mayor but also to other statutory positions within the municipal corporation.

Secular Alliance Strength

MLA Rais Shaikh stated that in the 90-member BNMC, a minimum of 46 corporators is required to secure a majority. “The Congress has 30 corporators, the NCP (SP) has 12, and the Samajwadi Party has six, taking the combined strength of the secular alliance to 48,” he said, adding that while the Congress is likely to stake claim to the mayor’s post, the final decision will be taken collectively by the elected corporators.

Alliance Cooperation Stressed

Welcoming the Samajwadi Party’s decision, Bhiwandi City Congress district president Adv. Rashid Tahir Momin said that the Congress, SP and NCP (SP) are integral constituents of the INDIA alliance and must work together to ensure that the municipal corporation remains under secular leadership. He added that although the Congress has already asserted its claim to the mayor’s post, the issue will be resolved through alliance-level consultations.

NCP Support Confirmed

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) district president Shoaib Khan Guddu clarified that his party would extend unconditional support to the Congress candidate in the mayoral election.

Political Maneuvering Intensifies

Amid reports that several corporators have been moved out of the city as part of political management efforts, senior leaders denied any formal confirmation, even as most newly elected corporators have remained out of public view. With negotiations intensifying and alliances being recalibrated by the day, all eyes are now on the final alignment of numbers that will determine who occupies the mayor’s chair in Bhiwandi.

Mayoral Numbers

Mahayuti

BJP: 22

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 12

Independent: 1

Total: 35

INDIA Alliance

Indian National Congress: 30

NCP (SP): 12

Samajwadi Party: 6 Total: 48

Others

Konark Vikas Aghadi: 4

Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi: 3

