 Mumbai Metro Line 9 Gets CMRS Nod For Phase 1, Commuter Services Yet To Be Announced
Mumbai’s Metro Line 9 has received CMRS safety clearance for its first phase connecting Dahisar to Mira Bhayander. Despite approvals, MMRDA has not announced the launch date, delaying commuter relief. Activists cite repeated postponements, possibly due to elections. The line will enhance east–west connectivity and complement Metro Line 7 services.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 02:03 AM IST
article-image
Metro Line 9 Gets CMRS Nod For Phase 1, Commuter Services Yet To Be Announced | Representational Image

Mumbai: Metro Line 9 has received the final safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for the commencement of operations on its first phase, but commuters will have to wait longer as no date has yet been announced for the start of public services.

Phase 1 Safety Approval
The CMRS approval covers Phase 1 of Metro Line 9, part of the 13.58-km corridor connecting Dahisar to Mira Bhayander. Trial runs were conducted on the 4.973-km stretch between Dahisar (East) and Kashigaon in Mira Road. With the safety certificate now in place, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is technically ready to open this section to passengers.

Commuter Relief Expected
Once operational, the line is expected to provide significant relief to commuters from Mira Road, who currently depend heavily on congested roads and overcrowded suburban trains. The metro is also likely to offer smoother connectivity for long-distance suburban commuters and easier access to the airport.

Launch Date Still Pending
Despite the clearance, MMRDA has not fixed or announced a date for the launch of passenger services. A senior MMRDA official said the date for starting operations would be finalised and announced shortly, adding that staff deployment for Metro Line 9 has already begun.

Similar Delays Persist
The delay has raised concerns as a similar situation continues on Metro Line 2B. In November last year, CMRS had granted approval for the 5.6-km Phase 1 stretch between Mandale in Mankhurd and Diamond Garden in Chembur. However, metro services on this section are yet to begin.

Election Impact on Opening
Sources indicated that the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, which concluded on January 15, may have contributed to the postponement of metro inaugurations. The delay has drawn criticism from activists, who have questioned the authority’s inability to open lines for public use even after obtaining mandatory approvals. RTI activist Anil Galgali said metros are meant to ease daily travel and that withholding services after securing safety clearances amounts to injustice to the public.

East–West Connectivity Boost
Metro Line 9 is an extension of the operational Metro Line 7, strengthening east–west connectivity across the western suburbs. As a temporary arrangement, Metro Line 9 rakes will be maintained at the existing Charkop depot, which currently services Metro Line 7.

