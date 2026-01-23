 Passengers Applaud Regular Run Of Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express
PM Narendra Modi flagged off India’s inaugural Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Howrah and Kamakhya. Offering modern interiors, enhanced comfort, and safety with the Kavach system, the train strengthens East–North-East connectivity. AC First, 2-Tier, and 3-Tier options cater to long-distance travelers seeking time-efficient and hygienic overnight journeys.

Updated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:40 AM IST
article-image

PM Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Howrah & Kamakhya on 17 January 2026. In line with the vision of a future-ready and modern railway network, Indian Railways is now operating India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on a regular basis between Kamakhya & Howrah. The regular run of 27576 Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express commenced today (22.01.2026) from Kamakhya station with much enthusiasm and zeal of the passengers witnessing the auspicious occasion. From Howrah end the First Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will start its commercial run on and from tomorrow (23.1.2026).

Passengers Praise Modern Comfort
Passengers have shown great enthusiasm for travelling on the train, and the service is receiving a highly positive response. Passengers travelling on the service have expressed strong appreciation for the upgraded overnight travel experience. The modern interiors, superior riding comfort, reduced travel fatigue and premium ambience have been widely welcomed, making the train a preferred choice for long-distance overnight journeys. The service is proving particularly beneficial for passengers travelling between the Eastern and North-Eastern regions, offering both time efficiency and enhanced comfort. The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express has been introduced to cater to rising passenger demand while significantly strengthening rail connectivity between the East and North-East. Its overnight schedule allows passengers to utilise daytime hours effectively while enjoying a safe, punctual and comfortable journey.

Train Schedule And Stops
27576 Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express departs Kamakhya at 18:15 hrs daily (except Wednesday) and arrives at Howrah at 08:15 hrs the following day. The train will stop at New Jalpaiguri (Arr./Dep.- 23:30 hrs./23:40 hrs.), Malda Town (Arr./Dep.- 03:25 hrs./03:35 hrs.), New Farakka Jn. (Arr./Dep.- 04:02 hrs./04:04 hrs.), Azimganj (Arr./Dep.- 04:57 hrs./05:02 hrs.), Katwa (Arr./Dep.- 05:46 hrs./05:48 hrs.), Nabadwip Dham (Arr./Dep.- 06:13 hrs./06:15 hrs.) and Bandel (Arr./Dep.- 06:58 hrs./07:00 hrs.). The train offers AC First Class, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier accommodation, meeting the needs of a wide range of passengers.

article-image

Focus On Cleanliness And Safety
Travellers have particularly welcomed the emphasis on cleanliness and onboard services. The train ensures a hygienic travel environment, with local cuisine included in the fare, supported by modular pantries and advanced disinfectant technology. Safety remains a key feature of the service, with the train equipped with the indigenous Kavach system, advanced fire safety arrangements and CCTV surveillance, enhancing passenger confidence throughout the journey.

Setting New Rail Benchmarks
With its state-of-the-art amenities, smooth ride quality and strong focus on passenger comfort and safety, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is setting new benchmarks in regular overnight rail travel. The encouraging passenger response reflects growing trust in modern, indigenous rail solutions and reaffirms Indian Railways’ commitment to delivering world-class, passenger-centric services.

Passengers Applaud Regular Run Of Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

