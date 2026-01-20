 Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Tickets Sold Out Within Hours
The Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train, inaugurated on January 17, 2026, witnessed an overwhelming response as all tickets were booked within hours. Starting January 22 from Kamakhya, it promises faster travel, modern amenities, and world-class overnight comfort. The fully booked status highlights passenger trust and excitement in premium rail services.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Tickets Sold Out Within Hours | File Photo

Mumbai: The first commercial run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Train No. 27576) between Kamakhya (KYQ) and Howrah (HWH) has received an overwhelming response from passengers. With all seats getting booked within a few hours of opening the ticket reservation through PRS and other sites. The swift sell-out vividly reflects passengers’ eagerness to experience the speed, comfort and modern amenities of the Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugurated by Prime Minister on 17th January, 2026.

Maiden Journey Dates Announced
The train is scheduled to commence its maiden commercial journey with effect from 22nd January 2026 from Kamakhya & with effect from 23rd January 2026 from Howrah. The ticket booking windows for this new service opened on 19th January 2026 at 08:00 hours. Within less than 24 hours, tickets across all classes were completely sold out, reflecting the tremendous public enthusiasm for the premium semi-high-speed service introduced.

Boost to Northeast Connectivity
This remarkable response for its very first commercial run underlines the growing preference of passengers for faster, safer and more comfortable rail travel options. The Kamakhya – Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between the Northeast and Eastern India, offering modern amenities, improved travel time and a world–class overnight travel experience.

Trust in Modern Rail Services
The fully booked status within hours stands as a strong testament to the trust and excitement of passengers towards modern train services being introduced by Northeast Frontier Railway, marking a new chapter in premium rail connectivity for the region.

