IIM Mumbai, JNU, And DAIC Launch Global Responsible Nations Index, Former President Ram Nath Kovind Attends Event

Mumbai: India's first globally anchored index was released in the presence of Hon. Former Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai announced their partnership with the World Intellectual Foundation for the Responsible Nations Index (RNI).

The announcement highlighted a rising focus on ethical governance, long-term commitment, and accountability, essential in today's more complicated global environment. It also emphasised the significance of international education and environmental responsibility.

The Former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, added that "in all honesty this index is an experience and thought...we can calculate how nations are actually behaving with their citizens, and humanity" during his insightful remarks at the inauguration event. Indeed, he said, morality has long been ingrained in Indian society.

A transparent and inclusive evaluation methodology is promised by the index, which evaluates 154 countries based on factors other than standard economic metrics. This progressive approach can promote better quality of life, healthy international conversation, and well-informed policy-making.

Prof. Manoj Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, made the following statement in response: "We are committed to advancing knowledge beyond the academic culture." Reaffirming ideals that lead to nobility is our institution's duty. It's critical to monitor our social responsibility in addition to our economic soundness.

Additionally, JNU Vice Chancellor Shantishree Pandit noted that "in a world..of uncertainties legitimacy force flows not merely from power but from responsibility."

This RNI, which is based on three pillars, encourages environmental responsibility with an emphasis on sustainability and climate action, personal responsibility with an emphasis on citizen well-being and dignity, and external responsibility with an emphasis on contributions to world peace and cooperation.