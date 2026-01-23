Central Railway Expands Its Freight Basket With Introduction Of Bauxite & Acacia Pulp Loading | Photo: PTI/Representative

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has expanded its freight portfolio by initiating the loading of two new commodities—Bauxite and Imported Bleached Hardwood Kraft Acacia Pulp. This addition marks a significant step towards enhancing freight loading volumes and boosting revenue generation for the division.

Freight earnings account for 33% of total revenue of Mumbai Division.

Bauxite Loading Starts from Uran

CR made a successful start in loading Bauxite with the first rake loaded from Uran Goods Shed, Mumbai Division. On January 19, 2026, M/s UltraTech Cement Ltd. loaded the first rake of Bauxite from Uran Goods Shed to UTCM (M/s Rajashree Cement Works), Malkhaid, South Central Railway.

An amount of Rs.52.38 lakhs per rake has been realized as freight earnings from this loading, with 2 to 3 rakes per month expected. Uran Goods Shed, opened on November 29, 2024, has already handled 21 Carbon Black Feed Stock (CBFS) rakes and 21 rakes of cement & clinker.

Bauxite serves as a primary ingredient for specialty cements and a sustainable additive for greener, stronger conventional cement. It utilizes industrial waste (residue) and reduces CO2 emissions from clinker production.

Acacia Pulp Loading Commences

CR also started loading Imported Bleached Hardwood Kraft Acacia Pulp (imported from Brazil). On January 20, 2026, M/s Impex Pvt. Ltd. loaded this commodity from Mumbai Port Trust to DP World Rail Logistics Pvt Ltd., (PMKM) over 1488 km. This added Rs.37.79 lakhs to the division’s freight earnings.

Mumbai Division Freight Performance FY 2025-26

Mumbai Division registered freight loading of 17.07 million tonnes (MT) for FY 2025-26, up from 16.92 MT last FY. A total of 27 NMG (New Modified Goods) rakes were loaded in FY 2025-26 compared to 6 rakes last year, marking a sharp 350% increase.

Record Freight Loading in December 2025

In December 2025, Mumbai division registered loading of 1.93 MT. A total of 13 Automobile rakes were loaded—the highest ever NMG loading per month. Additionally, 711 Container rakes were loaded, averaging 1,538 wagons per day.

These achievements in freight operations reflect Central Railway’s commitment to enhancing freight loading and revenue generation. The introduction of bauxite and Acacia Pulp is expected to significantly boost revenue.

