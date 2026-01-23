Bhiwandi News: Over ₹4.5 Crore Compensation Disbursed To Farmers Affected By Khavda IV-C Power Transmission Project | Representative Image

Bhiwandi: Khavda IV-C Power Transmission Limited (K4CPTL), operated by ReZonia Limited, has begun disbursing compensation to farmers affected by the construction of power transmission towers and associated infrastructure across the talukas of Bhiwandi, Wada, Jawhar, and Vikramgad in Maharashtra. According to company sources, compensation amounting to over ₹4.5 crore has already been distributed towards land use and crop losses.

Compensation Based on Land Use

The compensation is being paid in lieu of granting Right of Use (RoU) for land required for the erection of transmission towers under the project. After consultations at the government level, sub-divisional officers finalized the compensation rates based on local land valuations. The approved rates stand at ₹3,300 per square metre in Bhiwandi taluka, ₹1,253 per square metre in Wada, ₹627 per square metre in Vikramgad, and ₹244 per square metre in Jawhar taluka, officials said.

Major Payouts in Wada

As part of the compensation process, farmers in Wada taluka have already received substantial payouts. Pandharinath Patil was granted ₹13.98 lakh, while Mahendra Jadhav received ₹8.89 lakh. Officials clarified that an equal amount will be paid again to the affected farmers after the completion of tower construction works on their respective lands.

Breakup of Total Compensation

Of the total compensation disbursed so far, approximately ₹2.12 crore has been paid for crop and tree damage, while ₹2.52 crore has been released as land-related compensation, company sources added.

Fair Assessment for Crop Damage

The compensation aims to mitigate the financial burden on farmers arising from the construction of this critical power infrastructure project. In cases where standing crops are damaged during construction, compensation is determined based on the extent of affected land and the type of crop. Compensation for damaged trees is assessed strictly in accordance with government norms, following joint inspections conducted by officials from the Revenue, Horticulture and Forest Departments.

Stakeholder Dialogue Ensures Consensus

Officials said that the compensation rates were finalized only after extensive deliberations with all stakeholders. Several public representatives played a key role in facilitating dialogue between land-owning farmers and the authorities. These include Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, Palghar MP Dr Hemant Savara, Vikramgad MLA Harishchandra Bhoye, and Bhiwandi Rural MLA Shantaram More, who were instrumental in ensuring consensus during the process.

Project Vital for Power Infrastructure

The Khavda IV-C transmission project is considered a vital component of the state’s power infrastructure, and officials have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that farmers affected by the project are compensated fairly and transparently.

