 Mumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory Speech
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory Speech

Mumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory Speech

Mumbra police have issued a notice to newly elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh over her post-election speech that allegedly carried communal undertones. Acting on complaints, police invoked Section 168 of the BNSS, advising her to avoid statements that could disturb public order.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Mumbra police issue a notice to newly elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh following her controversial post-election speech | File Photo

Thane, Jan 22: Sahar Yunus Shaikh, who was elected as a corporator from the AIMIM party from Mumbra city, is currently in the news. The election of four AIMIM corporators, including Sahar Shaikh, is considered a shock to NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad.

After the victory, while giving a speech, Shaikh provoked Awhad by saying, “How did we defeat them? Now we have to make Mumbra completely green (referring to the party colour).” Various reactions are emerging to her speech.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Niranjan Davkhare has filed a complaint against the statement at the Mumbra police station. Following this, the police issued a notice to Sahar Shaikh.

Police issue notice

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 68-Year-Old Logistics Businessman Duped Of ₹10.98 Crore In Online Stock Trading Scam; Cyber Police Register FIR
Mumbai Crime: 68-Year-Old Logistics Businessman Duped Of ₹10.98 Crore In Online Stock Trading Scam; Cyber Police Register FIR
Central Railway To Run Special Trains Between CSMT–Nagpur And LTT–Madgaon On January 25; Check Details
Central Railway To Run Special Trains Between CSMT–Nagpur And LTT–Madgaon On January 25; Check Details
Mumbai Crime: PSI's 5-Year-Old Son Rescued From Kidnapping Attempt In Worli, Accused Arrested
Mumbai Crime: PSI's 5-Year-Old Son Rescued From Kidnapping Attempt In Worli, Accused Arrested
Meitei Man Abducted, Executed In Churachandpur; Video Sparks Outrage, Probe Underway In Manipur
Meitei Man Abducted, Executed In Churachandpur; Video Sparks Outrage, Probe Underway In Manipur

Mumbra police on Thursday issued a formal notice to newly elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh following her controversial victory speech, which allegedly sparked political tension in the township.

The 29-year-old, who won from Ward 30 in the recent Thane Municipal Corporation elections, was warned against making statements that could disturb communal harmony. Mahayuti leaders and local groups alleged that the remark carried communal undertones.

What was in the viral video

A viral video from Shaikh’s post-election rally showed her taunting NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad, asking, “Kaise haraya? (How did I defeat you?).” However, the main controversy erupted over her declaration to “paint all of Mumbra green” during her five-year term.

While asserting her secular credentials, Shaikh said the reference was simply to her party’s official colour and that her statement merely expressed hope to expand her party’s footprint throughout Mumbra.

Also Watch:

Read Also
'Paint Mumbra Green In Next 5 Years': AIMIM’s Youngest Councillor Sahar Sheikh Sparks Political...
article-image

Preventive action invoked

Following multiple complaints, Mumbra police invoked Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a preventive provision designed to maintain law and order. The notice advises the corporator to exercise caution in public addresses and refrain from statements that might inflame communal sentiments.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 68-Year-Old Logistics Businessman Duped Of ₹10.98 Crore In Online Stock Trading...
Mumbai Crime: 68-Year-Old Logistics Businessman Duped Of ₹10.98 Crore In Online Stock Trading...
Central Railway To Run Special Trains Between CSMT–Nagpur And LTT–Madgaon On January 25; Check...
Central Railway To Run Special Trains Between CSMT–Nagpur And LTT–Madgaon On January 25; Check...
Mumbai Crime: PSI's 5-Year-Old Son Rescued From Kidnapping Attempt In Worli, Accused Arrested
Mumbai Crime: PSI's 5-Year-Old Son Rescued From Kidnapping Attempt In Worli, Accused Arrested
Western Railway Announces Temporary Changes In Terminal And Coach Composition Of 2 Key Trains
Western Railway Announces Temporary Changes In Terminal And Coach Composition Of 2 Key Trains
Mumbai Crime: Underworld Don Ravi Pujari Arrested In 2018 Extortion Case Linked To Threats Against...
Mumbai Crime: Underworld Don Ravi Pujari Arrested In 2018 Extortion Case Linked To Threats Against...