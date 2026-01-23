Mumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory Speech

Mumbra police issue a notice to newly elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh following her controversial post-election speech | File Photo

Thane, Jan 22: Sahar Yunus Shaikh, who was elected as a corporator from the AIMIM party from Mumbra city, is currently in the news. The election of four AIMIM corporators, including Sahar Shaikh, is considered a shock to NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad.

After the victory, while giving a speech, Shaikh provoked Awhad by saying, “How did we defeat them? Now we have to make Mumbra completely green (referring to the party colour).” Various reactions are emerging to her speech.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Niranjan Davkhare has filed a complaint against the statement at the Mumbra police station. Following this, the police issued a notice to Sahar Shaikh.

Police issue notice

Mumbra police on Thursday issued a formal notice to newly elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh following her controversial victory speech, which allegedly sparked political tension in the township.

The 29-year-old, who won from Ward 30 in the recent Thane Municipal Corporation elections, was warned against making statements that could disturb communal harmony. Mahayuti leaders and local groups alleged that the remark carried communal undertones.

What was in the viral video

A viral video from Shaikh’s post-election rally showed her taunting NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad, asking, “Kaise haraya? (How did I defeat you?).” However, the main controversy erupted over her declaration to “paint all of Mumbra green” during her five-year term.

While asserting her secular credentials, Shaikh said the reference was simply to her party’s official colour and that her statement merely expressed hope to expand her party’s footprint throughout Mumbra.

Also Watch:

Preventive action invoked

Following multiple complaints, Mumbra police invoked Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a preventive provision designed to maintain law and order. The notice advises the corporator to exercise caution in public addresses and refrain from statements that might inflame communal sentiments.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/