Maharashtra Politics: 'Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane And Ulhasnagar Mayors Will Be From Mahayuti,' Says BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan

Mumbai, Jan 22: Even as political circles were left surprised by the Shiv Sena securing support from five corporators belonging to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) to stake claim for the mayoral post in Kalyan-Dombivli, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Thursday asserted that the mayors of Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and Thane municipal corporations will be from the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Chavan said a formal decision on the mayoral posts would be taken after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis returns from Davos, where he is attending the World Economic Forum.

He added that discussions on the issue have already taken place between him and Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde during a meeting held last week.

Alliance unity stressed

“The Mahayuti has received a clear mandate in all three municipal corporations. Accordingly, the Mahayuti will form the civic leadership in Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and Thane. There are no disputes. The Shiv Sena and BJP will sit together and resolve all issues,” Chavan said.

Downplaying reports of friction between alliance partners Shiv Sena and BJP—which have led to competitive manoeuvring during the civic polls—Chavan maintained that coordination within the alliance remained intact. He also said that Shinde and Fadnavis would hold their first formal meeting after the municipal corporation polls in Mumbai after January 24.

High stakes for Shiv Sena

The political stakes are particularly high in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli for Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Thane is considered Shinde’s political bastion, and he is keen to retain firm control over the civic body.

Additionally, Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde, is the Member of Parliament from the Kalyan-Dombivli constituency, making control over both cities crucial for the Shiv Sena leadership ahead of future elections.

Earlier this week, the Shiv Sena claimed support from corporators belonging to the opposition MNS and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in Kalyan-Dombivli.

The move was widely seen as a strategic attempt by the Shiv Sena to assert its dominance within the Mahayuti and gain an upper hand over its alliance partner, the BJP, in all three civic bodies.

Civic numbers

The Thane Municipal Corporation remains central to the Shiv Sena’s plans. In the 131-member House, the Shiv Sena has emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, while the BJP trails with 28 seats, giving Shinde’s party a strong numerical advantage.

In Kalyan-Dombivli, however, the election resulted in a fractured mandate. In the 122-member civic body, the Shiv Sena won 53 seats, narrowly ahead of the BJP, which secured 51 seats. With the majority mark at 62, post-poll alliances and outside support have become critical in determining the leadership of the corporation.

