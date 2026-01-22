KDMC Mayor’s Post Reserved For ST; Shiv Sena (Shinde) Corporators Kiran Bhangale, Harshali Thavil Emerge As Top Contenders

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) – Kiran Bhangale. 2) Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) – Harshali Thavil 3) (MNS) – Sheetal Mandhari |

Kalyan: The race for the next Mayor of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has taken a decisive turn following the announcement of reservations on Thursday. The mayoral post has been reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, effectively narrowing the field and bringing political clarity to an otherwise crowded contest.

With the reservation declared, only two corporators from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) remain eligible for the coveted post — Kiran Rajaram Bhangale and Harshali Thavil. Party insiders confirm that the next Mayor will most likely be chosen from among these two leaders.

Harshali Thavil, elected for the second consecutive term from Panel No. 3(B), entered the mayoral race immediately after the ST reservation was announced. Known for her grassroots connect, Thavil has steadily strengthened her political standing within the party.

On the other hand, Kiran Rajaram Bhangale, who has been actively handling organisational responsibilities as a Shiv Sena (Shinde) ward-level functionary, has emerged as a strong contender despite being a first-time corporator. His elevation to the list of mayoral hopefuls in his very first term is being seen as a significant political leap.

Also Watch:

Both Bhangale and Thavil belong to the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), which has emerged as the single largest party in the KDMC with 53 corporators, followed closely by the BJP with 50 corporators. Although Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Sheetal Mandhari, who supports the Shinde-led Sena, is also being discussed in political circles, senior leaders indicate that the main contest is between Bhangale and Thavil.

Ultimately, the final decision will rest with the party leadership, whose approval will determine who occupies the Mayor’s chair.

Reservation Dashes Hopes of Senior LeadersThe announcement of the ST reservation has also brought disappointment to several senior political figures in Kalyan-Dombivli who were harbouring ambitions for the mayoral post. With the field now restricted, many heavyweights from both the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and BJP have been forced out of the race.Attention has now shifted to another powerful position within the civic body — the chairpersonship of the Standing Committee, often referred to as the ‘treasury’ of the municipal corporation. Political observers believe this post will now witness intense lobbying among senior leaders who missed out on the mayoral opportunity.With power equations clearly favouring the Shinde faction, all eyes are now on the party’s top brass, whose decision will shape the leadership of KDMC in the coming term.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation: Mayor’s Post Reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) CategoryThe Mayor’s post in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has been officially reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.Following the announcement, the names of eligible corporators have come to the fore:Panel No. 3: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) – Harshali Thavil

Panel No. 5:

Also Watch:

Panel No. 15: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) – Sheetal MandhariAmong these, Harshali Thavil and Kiran Bhangale have emerged as the two main contenders from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category for the Mayor’s post.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/