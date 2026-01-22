Who Will Be Mumbai's Mayor? Find Out How A 'Lottery' Determines Fate Of City's Next 1st Citizen After BMC Elections

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The fate of Mumbai's next 'First Citizen' hangs in the balance on Thursday as the Maharashtra Urban Development Department (UDD) conducts the high-stakes lottery to determine the reservation category for the Mumbai Mayor’s post.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results on January 16 saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secure a majority, political manoeuvres have hit a standstill pending the outcome of this random draw at Mantralaya, scheduled at 11:00 am today. The BJP-Shinde Sena alliance has an upper hand as both parties' winning candidates tally to 118, above the required magic number of 114.

The Purpose Of The Lottery

The mayoral lottery is rooted in the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which mandates that leadership positions in local bodies rotate among various social categories to ensure fair representation. In Maharashtra, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act dictates that the post must rotate between:

- Scheduled Castes (SC)

- Scheduled Tribes (ST)

- Other Backward Classes (OBC)

- Women (from both reserved and open categories)

- General/Open Category

The lottery system is used to prevent any single political party from 'fixing' the seat for a specific candidate and to maintain neutrality in the transition of power.

How The Draw Is Conducted

The process takes place at Mantralaya (the State Secretariat) in Mumbai, usually overseen by the Minister or Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

- Preparation of Chits: Officials prepare a list of eligible categories based on historical rotation. For instance, if the previous term was 'Open,' that category may be excluded or deprioritised to ensure a different group gets a turn.

- The Public Draw: In a transparent public ceremony, names of the categories are written on chits of paper, folded and placed in a glass jar or box.

- The Selection: Traditionally, a young child is called upon to pick a chit from the jar to ensure total randomness. The category written on the selected chit becomes the official reservation for the mayoral term.

- Official Notification: Once the draw is complete, the UDD issues a formal gazette notification.

What Happens Next?

The lottery result dictates which corporators can contest the election. If the post is reserved for an ST woman, only an elected corporator meeting, both criteria can run. Following the notification, the Municipal Commissioner will call a special meeting of the 227 elected corporators. The Mayor is then elected through a show of hands, requiring a simple majority of 114 votes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/