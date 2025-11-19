 Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Cheating Job-goer Of ₹20.25 Lakh On Pretext Of Selling MHADA Mill Workers’ Flat
Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Cheating Job-goer Of ₹20.25 Lakh On Pretext Of Selling MHADA Mill Workers’ Flat

2 Booked For Cheating Job-goer Of ₹20.25 Lakh On Pretext Of Selling MHADA Mill Workers’ Flat | File Image

Mumbai: The JJ Marg Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly cheating a Worli resident of ₹20.25 lakh by promising to sell him a MHADA flat allotted to a mill worker.

Complainant Abhiraj Ashok Chougule (37), employed in a private job, residing at Worli Koliwada, approached the police stating that he was duped by the accused duo.

The accused identified aa Dattaram Vishnu Khade (44), resident of Dabhokar Wadi, Parel and Kalpesh Govind Loke. According to the complaint, the accused told Complainant Chougule that a flat allotted under the mill workers’ lottery at Bombay Dyeing MHADA Complex, GD Ambekar Road, Naigaon was available for sale.

The duo allegedly created a fake “agreement of understanding” and took money from the complainant, despite having no ownership rights or authority to sell the flat. Dattaram Khade reportedly took ₹15.25 lakh, whereas Kalpesh Loke took ₹5 lakh. After receiving a total of ₹20.25 lakh, they neither completed the sale nor returned the money.

Realising he had been cheated, Chougule approached Sir JJ Marg Police Station, where an FIR has now been registered against both accused for conspiracy and cheating. Further investigation is underway.

