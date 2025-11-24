Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Announces ₹497 Crore Plan Surging Long-Stalled Aram Nagar Society Redevelopment Project In Andheri | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: After a long wait of nearly seventeen years, the long-pending redevelopment of Aram Nagar society in Andheri West is finally showing signs of progress. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has proposed granting additional development rights for the project, a move that could bring in a premium of about ₹497 crore.

Aram Nagar spans almost 40 acres in a key part of western Mumbai. Instead of receiving land for free housing units, MHADA has now sought approval from the state government to collect this substantial premium in exchange for extra built-up area. MHADA Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal has supported the plan, which promises rehabilitation homes measuring around 2,000 square feet each for 360 existing residents.

Also Watch

As part of the revised proposal, the redevelopment would generate nearly 65,981 square metres of additional buildable area, described as “chatai kshetrafal.” This extra space would be monetised to raise the ₹497 crore premium, according to report by Loksatta. Because the project will progress in stages, MHADA will receive the amount in instalments over the project period.

The redevelopment plan was first approved in 2008, but work failed to progress due to inaction by the earlier developer. The agreement was eventually terminated in 2018. Residents later selected new developers, a joint venture between ABVO Realty, led by Avinash Bhosale, and Oberoi Realty, and the proposal was resubmitted to MHADA for reconsideration.

The project also faces a few additional challenges. Parts of the land include trust-owned plots and an old-age home that will require relocation before construction can begin. The updated proposal has now been forwarded to the state government.

If cleared, it could pave the way for modern, spacious homes for long-time residents and significantly increase MHADA’s revenue. Hope has returned to the community as residents, experts and local representatives wait for what could finally be a turning point for Aram Nagar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/