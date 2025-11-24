VIDEO: Aaditya Thackeray Visits State Election Commission Over Alleged Irregularities In BMC Draft Voters’ List; Warns Of Street Agitation, Legal Action

Aaditya Thackeray leads opposition delegation to the State Election Commission over alleged voters’ list irregularities | X - @AUThackeray

Mumbai, Nov 24: Opposition parties in Maharashtra have intensified their protest against what they describe as widespread irregularities in the draft voters’ list published on November 20 for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

On Thursday, a delegation led by UBT Shiv Sena leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, accompanied by MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, visited the State Election Commission and submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting serious flaws in the voter rolls and citizenship records.

This afternoon, we called on the State Election Commission pointing out the absolutely disgraceful and unpardonable chaos in the draft electoral roll for the BMC.



We have demanded:

1) 21 days for suggestion/ objections, instead of 7 days

2) The Election Commission accept our… pic.twitter.com/u1pycrGLCB — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 24, 2025

Aaditya Alleges Political Manipulation

Aaditya Thackeray, speaking to the media after the meeting, accused the current government of orchestrating systematic and politically motivated manipulation of the voters’ list.

He alleged that the voter rolls in wards controlled by the ruling alliance remained largely untouched, while those in opposition-dominated wards showed significant and suspicious changes.

He pointed out that the draft list, which was expected on November 7 and then 14, was finally released only on November 20, calling this delay a strategic move to influence the upcoming polls.

Suspicious Entries and Duplicate Voters Cited

The UBT leader claimed that numerous entries in the list were questionable. He cited instances where as many as 38 people were registered at a single address, saying that similar cases were found at more than 26,000 addresses across the state, amounting to over eight lakh votes that could potentially distort the election outcome.

He further stated that more than six lakh names appeared without proper house numbers, making verification nearly impossible. Aaditya also alleged a sharp rise in duplicate names, warning that the fundamental principle of “one person, one vote” was under threat.

मुंबई महानगरपालिका निवडणुकांसाठी मतदारयादीत झालेला गोंधळ तातडीने दूर व्हावा आणि संपूर्ण प्रक्रिया निष्पक्ष व्हावी, ह्यासाठी आज युवासेनाप्रमुख, शिवसेना नेते, आमदार आदित्य ठाकरे ह्यांनी राज्य निवडणूक आयुक्त दिनेश वाघमारे ह्यांची भेट घेऊन निवेदन सादर केले. ह्यावेळी शिवसेना नेते ॲड.… pic.twitter.com/8HxpfGmdXG — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) November 24, 2025

Targeted Transfers Alleged in Key Areas

He also claimed that voters were deliberately transferred in areas such as Bhandup, Worli, Sewri, Colaba, Kanjurmarg, Goregaon, Jogeshwari and Dadar—localities where the UBT faction traditionally enjoys substantial support.

According to him, these changes were not coincidental but part of a larger political conspiracy to reduce the opposition’s vote bank ahead of the civic elections.

Demand for 21-Day Objection Window

Aaditya Thackeray demanded that the public be given 21 days to file objections and suggestions regarding the draft list, arguing that the current level of ambiguity and inconsistency made immediate review essential.

He also criticised the government for repeatedly suggesting that municipal elections would be announced “soon” while still providing no clear timeline, calling it an attempt to create confusion and gain electoral advantage.

Opposition Warns of Street Agitation and Legal Action

Issuing a stern warning, Aaditya said the opposition would not remain silent if corrective steps were not taken. He declared that they were prepared to take to the streets and were also ready to approach the courts to ensure fairness. “Defeat us if you can, but do it transparently. What is happening now is an attempt to steal votes, and we will not allow it,” he said.

Delegation Seeks Review by Election Commission

The opposition delegation urged the State Election Commission to conduct a thorough review of the voters’ list, fix all discrepancies, and ensure a transparent and impartial election process.

As the political temperature rises and the BMC elections draw closer, the controversy surrounding the voters’ list is expected to become a major flashpoint. The Election Commission is yet to respond to the opposition’s detailed complaint.

