'Mumbai Can No Longer Afford Business As Usual,' Says Aaditya Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls

Mumbai, November 12: As Mumbai braces for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has made a renewed call for climate-conscious governance and urban transformation. Speaking at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit in Mumbai, the former Maharashtra minister urged political leaders to put sustainability and quality of life at the heart of the city’s future, stating that “Mumbai can no longer continue with business as usual.”

'Future Of Maharashtra'

Thackeray, who began his political journey at 18, reflected on his 16-year career and his tenure as Maharashtra’s Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister. “You never start in politics thinking of becoming a minister at a particular age. You step in because you want to help people. Politics is about purpose, not power,” he said. The young leader recalled choosing his three portfolios because they represented “the future of Maharashtra.”

Highlighting the worsening air quality in cities like Delhi, Thackeray warned that Mumbai must act before facing similar environmental consequences. “When schools in the capital shut due to pollution, it shows the urgency of the issue. Environment and energy are no longer future portfolios, they define our present,” he said.

Thackeray's Work On MCAP

Recalling his work on the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP), Thackeray said the roadmap was the first of its kind in South Asia, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over three decades. He also referred to the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy (2021) as a national model that other states have followed. “It was designed to cover everything from manufacturing and consumers to green electricity. The goal was to keep it flexible and forward-looking,” he added.

Thackeray revealed that American electric carmaker Tesla had been ready to enter Mumbai in 2021 but delayed operations due to policy complications. “They had chosen Maharashtra for their supercharger network. I believe we must encourage such global investments, not block them,” he said.

Focusing on Mumbai’s urban challenges, Thackeray spoke about the city’s recurring floods and the solutions initiated under his watch. “Every monsoon, Hindmata and Milan Subway would flood. We decided to build underground rainwater holding tanks at key spots. In the last three years, those areas haven’t flooded. That shows what intent and planning can achieve,” he noted.

He also called for the revival of the Meethi River and protection of Mumbai’s green and open spaces. “Our rivers may not be large, but they are vital. Clean air, clean water, better footpaths, and open spaces define the quality of life in a city. These should be the issues at the centre of the BMC elections,” Thackeray said.

Pointing out how young citizens now choose cities based on safety, commute time, and air quality, he said Mumbai must aspire to global standards. “London has been ranked the best city in the world for quality of life for forty years because it is connected, clean, and forward-looking. Mumbai can be the same if we care about liveability, not just real estate,” he said.

'Proud Of The Legacy I Carry'

On his political legacy, Thackeray said he considers it a responsibility rather than a burden. “I am proud of the legacy I carry. However powerful Delhi is, Maharashtra has always stood tall. That fighting spirit of Shivaji Maharaj’s soldiers inspires me every day,” he said.

Thackeray concluded by reaffirming his commitment to his city. “If there is a problem, there is a solution. Mumbai cannot run on old systems anymore. It must lead India’s environmental and urban change. That’s the Mumbai I want to rebuild,” he said.