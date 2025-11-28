Mumbai News: Byculla Zoo Hosts First-Ever Bonsai & Origami Exhibition By BMC And Japan Consulate

Byculla Zoo Hosts First-Ever Bonsai & Origami Exhibition By BMC And Japan Consulate |

Mumbai: A Bonsai and Origami Art Exhibition has been organised at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla (popularly known as the Byculla Zoo). The exhibition is open to all, without any entry charges from 10 am to 6 pm from November 28 to 30.

This is first ever jointly organized exibition by the BMC and the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai, was inaugurated, which was inaugurated on Friday by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai Koji Yagi, and Consul General for Culture and Information Shimada Megumi.

Yagi said, "Mumbai and Yokohama were linked in 1965 under the Sister City initiative, which completed 60 years. The exhibition has been organized in its memory, and all Mumbaikars should visit the eco-friendly exibition."

The bonsai exhibition presents, small-sized forms of Taramani, Eucalyptus, Bodhi tree, Nirgudi, Chinese lemon, Chinese wood, Nagchampa and Guggul. While the origami exhibition presents artworks of various animals, birds, flowers, tools; along with many fascinating creations using only paper.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/