Mumbai Guide: 7 Underrated Places In 'Dream City' With Historic Significance

By: Manasi Kamble | November 28, 2025
Afghan Church (Church of St. John the Evangelist): Built by the British between 1847 and 1858, this church commemorates the soldiers who died during the First Afghan War. Its impressive stained-glass windows and large spire are notable features.
Bhau Daji Lad Museum is the oldest museum in Mumbai. It was established in 1855 and has a display of house decorative and industrial arts. It is located in Bycualla
Banganga Tank, Malabar Hill: Ancient fresh-water tank, part of the Walkeshwar Temple complex; legends state that this is the site where Lord Rama shot an arrow.
Gilbert Hill, Andheri West: This monolithic column of black basalt rock, believed to be around 66 million years old, is a geological wonder. Climbing the steps to the small temples at the top rewards visitors with breathtaking views.
Sewri Fort: Small 17th-century British fort built for coastal defense against the Siddis; overlooks the Sewri mudflats
Bandra's Heritage Villages (Ranwar, Chapel Road, Khotachiwadi): Tucked away in the bustling suburb of Bandra, these quaint villages with their colourful Portuguese-style houses, narrow winding lanes, and vibrant street art offer a nostalgic glimpse into Mumbai's past.
Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue: Established in 1884 by Jacob Sassoon, this synagogue was built to cater to the growing Baghdadi Jewish community in Bombay. It is a beautiful blue synagogue that was central to the history.
