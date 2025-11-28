Mumbai Food Guide: Budget-Friendly Bars In Bandra For The Perfect Weekend

By: Rahul M | November 28, 2025

Bandra knows how to party, even on a budget. From old-school bars to chill neighbourhood spots, this suburb has plenty of pocket-friendly places offerinv good drinks and comfort food

So, if you're planning a no-frills but fun weekend, these 6 Bandra bars won’t burn a hole in your wallet:

Janata Bar: An iconic, old-school Bandra favourite known for its affordable alcohol, classic bar snacks and crowd-pulling nostalgia

Toto’s Garage: A legendary rock bar with grungy interiors, loud music and reasonably priced drinks that attract loyal regulars

The Bar Stock Exchange: A buzzing spot where drink prices fluctuate like the stock market, making it easy to score cocktails at lower rates

The Little Easy: A relaxed neighbourhood bar with chilled vibes, crowd-pleasing cocktails and budget-friendly food combos

Yacht: Unpretentious and lively, Yacht is loved for its strong pours, affordable booze and late-night energy

Eddie’s Cafe & Barr: Cosy and casual, Eddie’s offers reasonably priced drinks, wholesome comfort food and a laid-back European bistro feel

