Mumbai Food Guide: Budget-Friendly Bars In Bandra For The Perfect Weekend

By: Rahul M | November 28, 2025
Bandra knows how to party, even on a budget. From old-school bars to chill neighbourhood spots, this suburb has plenty of pocket-friendly places offerinv good drinks and comfort food
Representative images | Canva
So, if you're planning a no-frills but fun weekend, these 6 Bandra bars won’t burn a hole in your wallet:
Janata Bar: An iconic, old-school Bandra favourite known for its affordable alcohol, classic bar snacks and crowd-pulling nostalgia
Toto’s Garage: A legendary rock bar with grungy interiors, loud music and reasonably priced drinks that attract loyal regulars
The Bar Stock Exchange: A buzzing spot where drink prices fluctuate like the stock market, making it easy to score cocktails at lower rates
The Little Easy: A relaxed neighbourhood bar with chilled vibes, crowd-pleasing cocktails and budget-friendly food combos
Yacht: Unpretentious and lively, Yacht is loved for its strong pours, affordable booze and late-night energy
Eddie’s Cafe & Barr: Cosy and casual, Eddie’s offers reasonably priced drinks, wholesome comfort food and a laid-back European bistro feel
Thanks For Reading!