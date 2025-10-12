Top 10 Breakfast Spots In Bandra: Cosy Coffee Corners, Chic Brunch Cafes & South Indian Joints To Visit

Canva

What’s your idea of a perfect morning — a flaky croissant with hot coffee, a hearty dosa with filter brew, or an avocado toast that looks straight out of Instagram? Whatever your breakfast mood, Bandra’s buzzing cafe scene has something for everyone. From cosy coffee corners to chic brunch spots and South Indian nostalgia joints, here’s your ultimate guide to the best breakfast places in Bandra to kick-start your day right.

Boojee Cafe

A true Bandra gem, Boojee Cafe is your sunshine spot for the ultimate caffeine kick. Their almond and baklava croissants are pure indulgence, perfectly balanced with a cold brew or a smooth cappuccino. For something more filling, the Avocado Toast and Chicken Sandwich are crowd favourites. The cosy interiors, filled with sunlight and laughter, make it a perfect start to your day.

Where: Carter Road, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 1,200 for two

Blondie Cafe

The newest buzz in town, Blondie in Khar brings European flair with a dash of innovation. From Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian Hospitality, this cafe is a paradise for coffee purists; think Cask-Aged Whisky Barrel Brew, Mango Sticky Rice Latte or an array of Matcha concoctions. Pair your drink with the Carbonara Scramble, Eggs Kejriwal, or gluten-free benne dosas. And don't skip dessert; their vegan tiramisu is a showstopper.

Where: Linking Road, Khar, Bandra

Cost: Rs 1,600 for two

Benne

I’m sure you’ve seen this one all over your feed, and for good reason. If you’re craving authentic South Indian comfort, Benne is the spot to hit. Bringing Bengaluru’s beloved darshini-style charm to Bandra’s 16th Road, this cosy cafe serves perfectly golden benne dosas, fluffy idlis, and strong filter coffee on eco-friendly areca plates. Started by Akhil Iyer and Shriya Narayan, Benne has already become a celeb favourite, and yes, you might just bump into Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh grabbing their dosa fix here.

Where: Pali Hill, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 500 for two

Veronica’s

A modern-day sandwich bar with an old-school soul, Veronica's is a go-to for coffee, bakes, and chatter. Their kombucha on tap (try Flower Power with green tea and rose) is reason enough to visit. Breakfast lovers can enjoy flaky croissants, scrambled eggs, or indulgent Almond Mawa Cake. It’s a slice of calm amid Bandra’s bustle.

Where: Bandstand, Bandra West,

Cost: Rs 1,500 for two

The Nutcracker

A city favourite, The Nutcracker is where comfort meets creativity. From Turkish Eggs to Cookie Dough Pancakes, every dish feels like a warm hug. The all-vegetarian cafe is bright, bustling, and perfect for a wholesome brunch featuring Avocado Toast, Quesadilla Scramble and more.

Where: Reclamation, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 1,400 for two

Earth Cafe

If your idea of breakfast is clean, green, and guilt-free, Earth Cafe is your spot. This pastel-hued vegan paradise serves gluten-free, dairy-free, and delicious meals. The Avocado Bruschetta, Kale-shroom Toast, and Walnut Pesto Risotto are must-haves. Don’t miss their rich carrot cake with a cup of oat-milk latte, it’s wellness with indulgence.

Where: Hill Road, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 1,700 for two

Bombay Coffee House

Classic, comforting, and always buzzing, Bombay Coffee House is where breakfast dreams come true. Their English Breakfast platters, Kheema Pav, Eggs Benedict, and French Toast are city legends. The old-school vibe and friendly service make it feel like home. Pair your meal with their signature BCH coffee and you’re golden.

Where: Linking Road, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 1,300 for two

Suzette

A piece of Paris in Mumbai, Suzette is a go-to for crepe lovers. Their sweet crepes with Nutella and strawberries or savoury ones like Bleu (with blue cheese and walnuts) are irresistible. Everything is made with organic, locally sourced ingredients. Add a Croque Suzette and a flat white, and you’ve got breakfast perfection.

Where: Pali Hill, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 700 for two

Cafe Aqeeq

A hidden gem for coffee connoisseurs, Cafe Aqeeq brings Yemen’s coffee culture to Bandra. Their Turkish Cardamom Latte and Nutella French Toast are indulgent show-stealers. The warm, vintage vibe and Arabic-inspired menu with Zaatar Croissants and Falafel Wraps make it ideal for a slow, soulful breakfast.

Where: Hill Road, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 1,700 for two

Kenko by Manav Shah

If you’re the kind who likes your breakfast clean and celebrity-approved, Kenko by Manav Shah deserves a spot on your list. This cosy Bandra cafe, helmed by celebrity nutritionist Manav Shah, serves everything from avocado toast to hearty salads. You can also savour their range of fresh juices, smoothies, and artisanal coffees, all carefully crafted with health in mind.

So, next time you find yourself in Bandra on a breezy morning, skip the routine and cafe-hop through these breakfast havens. Whether you crave matcha magic, buttery croissants, or vegan pancakes, Bandra has a table waiting — and a coffee that feels just right.