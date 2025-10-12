SEE PICS: Mrunal Thakur Serves Celestial Glam In Metallic Gold Couture At Lakme Fashion Week

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 12, 2025

On October 11 night, Mrunal Thakur walked the ramp for designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in Delhi

All images by FDCI

Closing the designer's show in a striking gold-and-black ensemble, she oozed power and elegance

The actress donned a metallic gold sculpted bodice featuring a defined structure, layered textures, exaggerated shoulders, and a contoured fit, giving it an almost armour-like appearance

The top was paired with a sleek black skirt with a daring thigh-high slit, adding drama to the couture

Mrunal kept accessories minimal by opting for just a pair of dangling gold earrings and a chic belt, letting her ensemble take centre stage

Her hair was styled into a neat, sleek bun, complemented by soft, dewy makeup, smoky eyes, and nude lips that matched the couture theme

The outfit was part of Pankaj & Nidhi’s “Araquis” collection, which drew inspiration from “futuristic royalty”, evening wear defined by power and modern craftsmanship

Thanks For Reading!

Tabu Walks As The Ultimate 'Noor' In Bedazzling Anarkali At Lakme Fashion Week 2025
Find out More