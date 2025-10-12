SEE PICS: Mrunal Thakur Serves Celestial Glam In Metallic Gold Couture At Lakme Fashion Week

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 12, 2025
On October 11 night, Mrunal Thakur walked the ramp for designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in Delhi
All images by FDCI
Closing the designer's show in a striking gold-and-black ensemble, she oozed power and elegance
The actress donned a metallic gold sculpted bodice featuring a defined structure, layered textures, exaggerated shoulders, and a contoured fit, giving it an almost armour-like appearance
The top was paired with a sleek black skirt with a daring thigh-high slit, adding drama to the couture
Mrunal kept accessories minimal by opting for just a pair of dangling gold earrings and a chic belt, letting her ensemble take centre stage
Her hair was styled into a neat, sleek bun, complemented by soft, dewy makeup, smoky eyes, and nude lips that matched the couture theme
The outfit was part of Pankaj & Nidhi’s “Araquis” collection, which drew inspiration from “futuristic royalty”, evening wear defined by power and modern craftsmanship
