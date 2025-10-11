Tabu Walks As The Ultimate 'Noor' In Bedazzling Anarkali At Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Tabu at Lakme Fashion Week | Instagram

Bollywood star Tabu just walked the runway – and it’s every bit of opulent fashion you can expect. The actress turned showstopper for Itrh’s “Noor” collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2025 in Delhi, and the moment was a masterclass in regal couture. Keep reading as we decode her ramp look.

Tabu's runway look

For her show-stopping fashion, Tabu stunned in a deep green embellished Anarkali from Itrh’s newest collection. The ensemble featured intricate embroidery, shimmering zari details, and handwork that caught the light with every step. Paired with an equally ornate ghaghra, her ensemble struck the perfect balance between regality and modern glamour.

A bejewelled dupatta, styled in a cape-like drape, flowed gracefully around her shoulders, adding elegance to the look. The styling team completed her outfit with a stunning matha patti, statement jhumkas, and soft glowing makeup that highlighted her natural grace. Her hair, tied into a sleek bun, lent the finishing touch of timeless sophistication.

About ‘Noor'

Itrh’s ‘Noor’ celebrates the Indian bride’s transformation, from a shy girl to a glowing symbol of grace and strength. The collection marries classic silks, jadau-inspired detailing, and contemporary silhouettes, reflecting a balance between heritage and modernity. And who better than Tabu to embody its essence on the runway?