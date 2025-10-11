How Sadhguru’s ‘Miracle of Mind’ Meditation App Is Helping People Manage Stress in Just 7 Minutes

On World Mental Health Day, Isha Foundation conducted over 200 ‘Miracle of Mind’ Meditation Sessions, drawing 45,000 participants. Launched by Sadhguru, ‘Miracle of Mind’ is a forever-free 7-minute meditation App empowering individuals to take charge of their inner well-being.

Offered by Isha volunteers across 11 States, the day witnessed participation from leading educational institutions and corporates, including Maharashtra Education Society's Wadia College of Engineering from Pune, Government Science Institute from Ch. Sambhajinagar and Nagpur Institute of Technology (NIT) from Nagpur. Individuals from diverse walks of life, including students, teachers, corporate professionals, and more, joined the meditation sessions.

Taking to social media X on the occasion, Sadhguru observed, “Our Mind is our business - our primary business. The human mind is the most powerful and phenomenal Tool on this planet. It has manifested itself in the most astonishing inventions and technological advances that have become a benchmark of human ingenuity. However, all the strifes, conflicts and humanitarian crises around the world are equally a product of the human mind.”

“This #WorldMentalHealthDay, we must commit to take charge of this magnificent tool - our mind - so that its wellbeing manifests the many miracles it is capable of, in the world around us. Let us commit to investing 7 minutes a day to experience the Miracle of Mind,” added Sadhguru.

“Our society has become too survival-focused, and its impact is affecting all segments of society. And we have to do everything all at once, at the same time if we don't want external situations to affect us, then the only best thing to do is this Miracle of Mind meditation which has been offered by Sadhguru as a Sanjivani (lifeline) to us all,” said Chairman of Deccan Education Society, Shri Pramod Rawat ji, who after 50 years of professional service has been serving in Educational field for last 7 years.

The App comes at a critical time when more than 1 billion people are living with mental health disorders, according to new data released by the World Health Organization (WHO), with conditions such as anxiety and depression inflicting immense human and economic tolls. The situation is equally alarming for India, with student suicides surging by 65% between 2013 and 2023, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Backed by Harvard researchers for its positive mental health benefits, today, millions worldwide are experiencing its transformative impact in reducing stress and supporting mental well-being. At just 7 minutes daily, the powerful guided meditation by Sadhguru is structured to establish a regular practice and make it fit into even the busiest schedules.

Whether individuals have been meditating for years or are trying it for the first time, the app is designed for everyone. Users can track their progress and gain momentum with streaks while earning coins and badges along the way. Powered by AI-driven innovation, the app features "Ask Sadhguru," bringing timeless insights by Sadhguru tailored to each meditator’s needs.

Launched during Mahashivratri 2025, the ‘Miracle of Mind’ app crossed one million downloads within just 15 hours of release - outpacing the early adoption rates of ChatGPT, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. The app has achieved 3 million downloads across Android and iOS and enjoys a 4.8 rating on Play Store and 4.9 on App Store.

To download the app and experience the meditation, visit: isha.co/mom