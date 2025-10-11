Hardik Pandya's New Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Is Obsessed With Bikinis: Here's The Proof

By: Rahul M | October 11, 2025
Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma isn’t just making headlines for her relationship; she’s also turning the internet into her runway with her bold, beach-ready looks.
Mahieka’s feed is a paradise of beach photos where she’s seen rocking everything from sultry cut-out bikinis to high-waisted retro styles
Whether it’s vibrant neons, tropical prints, or monochrome classics, the 24-year-old model loves experimenting with colours
Her bikini looks are never basic; she styles them with chunky gold hoops, layered necklaces, beach hats, and oversized sunnies that elevate even the simplest swimsuit
For the unversed, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is currently dating model-actress Mahieka Sharma, and, on Friday (October 10), he confirmed their relationship by sharing a romantic picture with her
She began her career as a freelancer, appearing in a music video for rapper Raga, and later took on several short roles in films, including Oscar-winning documentary director Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk
In her modeling career, Mahieka has collaborated with leading Indian designers including Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal
