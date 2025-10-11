Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About Teaching Kids Kindness And Compassion For Animals

As parents, we often focus on teaching our children how to read, write, share, and behave politely. But one of the most valuable lessons we can teach them is kindness — especially towards animals and birds. It’s something that I’ve come to believe deeply over the years. When children grow up respecting and caring for all living beings, they naturally become more compassionate, responsible, and grounded individuals.

Animals and birds may not speak our language, but they communicate in their own ways. They feel hunger, pain, fear, joy, and love — just like we do. When children learn to see them as living beings rather than creatures that exist on the sidelines of our lives, it changes how they see the world. They begin to notice small things — a thirsty bird, a hungry stray, or even an injured puppy on the road. These moments of awareness are where empathy begins.

We have a pet dog who is not ‘just a pet’, but truly a member of our family. I often tell everyone that he’s our son — that’s how much love and space he holds in our hearts. Through him, my daughter has learned that animals respond to kindness just as humans do — with trust, affection, and loyalty.

Of course, it’s not only about pets. I always remind her that small acts of kindness matter — feeding the stray dogs or cats outside our building, leaving bowls of water out during the summer for birds, or simply making sure that an animal in distress is helped. These gestures may seem small, but they leave a lasting impression on young minds. They teach patience, empathy, and gentleness — qualities that no textbook can impart.

I also believe that kindness towards animals naturally teaches children to value nature and the environment. When they learn that their actions can protect or harm another living being, they begin to see how everything in nature is connected. A child who grows up caring for animals will think twice before littering, plucking flowers unnecessarily, or wasting food. That awareness shapes a more mindful way of living.

Read Also Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About Unlocking Children’s Creativity And Fueling Imagination

On the other hand, cruelty towards animals — even something as simple as throwing a stone at a stray or trapping a bird — chips away at empathy. It not only hurts the animal but also desensitises children to suffering. That’s why it’s so important to have open conversations about how animals feel and why they deserve respect.

I’ve often told my daughter that a kind heart makes the world a better place — for everyone, human or otherwise. Watching her grow into someone who stops to feed a stray or smile at a passing dog makes me believe that these small lessons matter.

After all, kindness isn’t just a value — it’s a habit. And when we teach our children to extend it beyond people to include animals, birds, and all living beings, we’re truly helping them grow into better humans.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)