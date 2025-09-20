Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About Unlocking Children’s Creativity And Fueling Imagination

In today’s fast-paced world, children are constantly surrounded by screens, gadgets, and structured routines. While technology and academics are important, one thing that often gets overlooked is the space for imagination and creative play. Creativity is not just about drawing pretty pictures or writing stories. It is about problem-solving, curiosity, and the ability to look at the world with fresh eyes. As parents, we can play a huge role in keeping children creatively active and giving them the tools to dream big.

Unstructured play

Children don’t always need expensive toys or fancy gadgets to be creative. In fact, the less ‘ready-made’ the activity, the more imaginative they become. Give your child some free time with building blocks, clay, or even just a cardboard box. You will be amazed at how a simple box can turn into a castle, a spaceship, or a secret hideout. Unstructured play helps children think independently and explore without rules or restrictions.

Encourage curiosity

One of the best ways to spark creativity is by encouraging children to ask questions—and answering their ‘whys’ patiently. If your child wants to know why the sky is blue or how a bird flies, don’t brush it off. Instead, explore the answer together through books, videos, or simple experiments. This not only fuels their imagination but also teaches them that it’s okay to be curious and seek knowledge.

Screens can be entertaining, but they often limit a child’s imagination because everything is already created for them. Instead, take them outdoors. A walk in the park, gardening in the backyard, or simply watching the clouds can give them fresh experiences to think about and talk about. Nature has a magical way of opening up children’s creativity. It allows them to observe, imagine stories, and connect with the world around them.

Arts and crafts

Art is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to keep children creatively active. Give them crayons, paints, and paper, and allow them to express themselves freely. Don’t worry about neatness or perfection—what matters is the process. Encourage them to create things from waste materials at home, like turning an old jar into a lantern or making puppets out of socks. These small projects can boost their confidence and make them proud of their creations.

Books open the door to endless worlds. Reading to your child and letting them imagine the scenes in their head is a powerful way to fuel creativity. You can also make up stories together—maybe you start a story, and they finish it. Storytelling allows children to think beyond what they see and create something original.

Creativity thrives in an environment that is supportive and non-judgmental. Praise your child’s efforts instead of focusing only on the results. If they draw a purple sun or a green cat, let it be. Creativity is about breaking rules and seeing things differently. A safe, encouraging space will make children more confident in experimenting and expressing themselves.

Everyday activities

Even daily household chores can spark creativity. Let them help in the kitchen by decorating cupcakes, folding clothes in fun ways, or coming up with their own table-setting ideas. These activities show children that imagination is not limited to art or play—it can be part of everyday life.

Keeping children creatively active is not about filling their schedule with endless classes. It’s about giving them space, encouragement, and opportunities to explore. When we fuel their imagination, we are not just raising children who can paint or write—we are raising thinkers, dreamers, and problem-solvers who will carry these skills for life. As parents, the best gift we can give is the freedom to imagine and the confidence to create.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)