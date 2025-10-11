 Raj Kundra Picks Up Wife Shilpa Shetty In Swanky ₹80 Lakhs MG Cyberster After Karwa Chauth Celebration – VIDEO
Raj Kundra Picks Up Wife Shilpa Shetty In Swanky ₹80 Lakhs MG Cyberster After Karwa Chauth Celebration – VIDEO

For Karwa Chauth 2025, Shilpa’s husband, Raj Kundra, arrived in style, driving his brand-new MG Cyberster, reportedly worth around ₹79.20 lakhs.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth 2025 |

Karwa Chauth 2025 was a star-studded celebration at Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor’s Mumbai house, but stealing the show were the power duo Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Among the many stars who marked the auspicious occasion, the two stood out with their romantic gestures and lavish celebrations. Here’s inside Shilpa’s stunning Karwa Chauth festivity with husband and businessman Raj.

Shilpa's glamorous Karwa Chauth evening

The celebrations began at Anil's residence, where Sunita hosted her much-anticipated annual Karwa Chauth party. The evening saw Bollywood’s most elegant ladies in attendance, including Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor, Geeta Basra and many others.

article-image

Amidst the sea of festive fashion, Shilpa grabbed eyeballs in her exquisite custom creation. The actress chose to skip the conventional saree this year and instead wore a breathtaking red Anarkali paired with a white ghaghra designed by Karan Torani.

Image by Varinder Chawla

Her ensemble was adorned with intricate embroidery and shimmering embellishments, reflecting light beautifully under the festive glow. Completing her look were layered statement necklaces, stacks of bangles, and her signature glam makeup, while her hair was left open with soft waves.

Taking to social media, Shilpa shared glimpses from the evening and expressed her admiration for the host, writing, “Karvachauth ki raat. As usual, so impeccably done by #SunitaKapoor (who I absolutely adore).”

article-image

Raj Kundra picks Shilpa in style

For Karwa Chauth 2025, Shilpa’s husband, Raj Kundra, arrived in style, driving his brand-new red MG Cyberster car, reportedly worth around Rs 19.20 lakhs. The sight of Raj arriving to pick up his wife after her long day of fasting was nothing short of a real-life Bollywood moment.

Check it out below:

The couple was photographed leaving the celebration, with Shilpa breaking her fast under the moonlight before heading home in Raj’s luxury car.

Raj later took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post dedicated to his wife. He wrote, “The moon may rise tonight, but my world already shines brighter because of you,” accompanied by a heart and moon emoji.

