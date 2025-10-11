Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive

Image courtesy: Milind Soman/Instagram

Known for their ageless charm, enviable fitness, and unfiltered approach to health, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar continue to inspire millions.

Whether it's their marathon runs, mindful living, or refreshingly simple relationship with food, the duo truly walks the talk when it comes to holistic wellness.

In an exclusive 'What I Eat In A Day' conversation with The Free Press Journal, the couple opened up about their daily routines, food habits, fitness philosophies, and what being healthy actually means to them.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Can you really eat anything and everything and get away with it?

Ankita: Yes!

Milind: (laughs) That's because she's 34. I can't get away with it anymore. At 60, you need to be conscious about what you're eating. Everyone's confused today. Broccoli's healthy, then suddenly it's not.

Coffee is healthy. No, it's not. So, what's truly healthy?

For me, healthy food is something your body comfortably digests. You shouldn't feel bloated or heavy. If your mind and body feel calm, that’s your healthy food. It's different for everyone and the earlier you understand that the better.

When I was 34, I ate everything. But with age, things change. You adjust, minimize some foods, maximize others. That's balance.

What is the one morning habit both of you swear by?

Milind: I eat fruits every morning. But even before getting out of bed, I do some movement — leg raises, sit-ups and twists. It wakes up my body. I love running in the sun around 10 or 11 am. No gym for me, just movement throughout the day.

Ankita: I love slow mornings. Even if I have to run 40 kms, I spend my first 15 minutes in gratitude. I chant, tap my body, and thank it for all it does. Then I drink plain water (no lemon water or jeera water). Just plain water.

What’s breakfast like at your home?

Milind: Fruits, mostly. But if I'm hungry, dosa, idli, puri bhaji — anything home-cooked. No calorie counting. Just simple, wholesome food. We try to avoid packaged food as much as possible.

Ankita: Almost zero packaged food!

Milind: She says that, but she likes it sometimes.

Ankita: (laughs) Rarely!

Who's the better cook between the two?

Milind: She is. But I do cook sometimes — omelettes or a Junglee sandwich.

Ankita: His omelettes are amazing! I cook for him occasionally, and he loves my khichdi.

What's your idea of a cheat meal?

Milind: We don't believe in cheat meals. If I feel like having gulab jamun, I eat it.

Ankita: If I crave biryani, I have biryani!

Milind: (laughs) For the last two days, she's only been eating biryani. When you're self-aware, you eat because you want to, not because of emotions. Balance is everything.

Do you follow intermittent fasting?

Milind: I tried it last November; the 16:8 pattern, and it worked wonders. I lost about six to seven kilos and felt sharper and lighter. I stopped during the triathlon prep because of our training, but I'll resume soon.

Ankita: I don't do it consciously. Maybe 14 hours unintentionally between dinner and breakfast. I believe fasting should happen organically, not forced. But yes, I do keep religious fasts.

Milind: I join her for those!

What's your dinner routine like?

Ankita: Dinner is always balanced — some protein, vegetables, maybe soup or rice. Simple, light meals.

Milind: I focus more on when I eat than what. I try to eat before 7 pm, never after sunset. It's been a habit since childhood.

Your favourite workouts?

Ankita: Running! It's meditative and it clears my mind completely.

Milind: Same. I love running and swimming. Cycling is for the triathlon (laughs) but running gives me joy.

Why don't you train together?

Milind: We have different paces.

Ankita: Everyone should move at their own rhythm.

Milind: Yes, go too fast or too slow, and you can injure yourself. Fitness isn't competition, it's connection.

You have no nutritionists, no trainers, no dieticians?

Milind: None! We're our own nutritionists — uncertified but self-aware.