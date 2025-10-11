Pretty Damsel Vaani Kapoor Glows In Florals

By: Anita Aikara | October 11, 2025

Vaani Kapoor looks radiant in a lovely floral lehenga with a strappy choli and flowing skirt

All images: Kind courtesy LFW/Instagram

Designer Mahima Mahajan joins her muse on-stage

The collection saw outfits in gorgeous pastel shades to bold reds and greens

A model showcases a traditional co-ord set that's too good to be true

The ultimate red printed dress to take your breath away

Green for the win! The collection felt like a love poem woven in thread and tulle

FANAH by Mahima Mahajan was an ode to love beyond the self