Diana Penty, Saiee Manjrekar, Ayesha Kanga: Meet The Stunners From LFW

By: Anita Aikara | October 11, 2025
Dressed in a green pastel lehenga, Diana Penty turned showstopper for Jigar and Nikita
All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week
Saiee Manjrekar had a picture-perfect moment in a romantic silhouette in blush-pink
Papa Don’t Preach because Ayesha Kanga Will remind you of a butterfly
Fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta chose a lovely black-gold-red saree for her muse Neelam Kothari Soni
Parul Gulati was decked in a bridal lehenga as she turned showstopper for Ankush Jain
Vishal Jethwa could easily pass off as a groom at a shaadi in his embroidered sherwani
Veer Pahariya sets some androgynous goals in a flowing pant for Abraham & Thakore