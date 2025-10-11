Diana Penty, Saiee Manjrekar, Ayesha Kanga: Meet The Stunners From LFW

By: Anita Aikara | October 11, 2025

Dressed in a green pastel lehenga, Diana Penty turned showstopper for Jigar and Nikita

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Saiee Manjrekar had a picture-perfect moment in a romantic silhouette in blush-pink

Papa Don’t Preach because Ayesha Kanga Will remind you of a butterfly

Fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta chose a lovely black-gold-red saree for her muse Neelam Kothari Soni

Parul Gulati was decked in a bridal lehenga as she turned showstopper for Ankush Jain

Vishal Jethwa could easily pass off as a groom at a shaadi in his embroidered sherwani

Veer Pahariya sets some androgynous goals in a flowing pant for Abraham & Thakore