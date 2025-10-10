 Shilpa Shetty's 'Karwa Chauth Ki Raat' With Bollywood Besties; Significance Behind Raveena, Sunita Kapoor Passing Around Thalis Explained
Bollywood’s most glamorous wives came together at Sunita Kapoor’s Mumbai residence for a star-studded Karwa Chauth celebration

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

Every year, Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor, turns her home into a dazzling hub of festivity and faith for Karwa Chauth, and 2025 was no different. The much-awaited celebration at the Kapoor residence once again brought together Bollywood’s most glamorous women for an evening of devotion, style, and sisterhood.

article-image

A festive evening of glamour and grace

The Kapoor house shimmered in festive lights and laughter as Bollywood wives and celebrities gathered, draped in their most elegant ethnic ensembles. From rich silks to ornate jewellery, the evening was a visual treat that beautifully balanced tradition and luxury. Every corner of the home radiated warmth, reflecting Sunita Kapoor’s impeccable hosting and her commitment to preserving cultural rituals with grandeur.

Inside the celebrations

A glimpse shared by Shilpa Shetty on social media offered fans a peek into the joyous celebration. The video captured women sitting in circles, passing around puja thalis as part of the ritual, and joining hands in prayer, a moment of unity and faith. The thalis are passed to strengthen the bond with one another and unite the sisterhood. Laughter, conversations, and shared traditions filled the room, reminding everyone that beyond the glamour, Karwa Chauth is about love, togetherness, and blessings.

She took the video to her instagram and captioned it, "Karvachauth ki raat. As usual so impeccably done by @kapoor.sunita (who I absolutely adore)"

article-image

Bollywood’s leading ladies unite

The evening saw a glittering guest list, including Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Dhawan, Geeta Basra, and Raveena Tandon, each bringing her own sparkle to the gathering. As the moon rose, the women broke their fasts and celebrated the bond they share, ending the night with warm wishes and radiant smiles.

Once again, Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth bash stood as a reminder that traditions, when celebrated with heart, only grow richer with time.

