Harbhajan Singh's Wife Geeta Basra Includes Cricketer's Photo On Her 'Karwa Kalash' In Puja Thali

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 10, 2025

Geeta Basra was among the celebrity wives who attended Sunita Kapoor’s grand annual Karwa Chauth celebration in Mumbai

She was seen arriving at the event holding her puja thali, embodying festive elegance and devotion

What truly stood out was her karwa kalash adorned with a photo of her and husband Harbhajan Singh, symbolizing their love and togetherness

Geeta looked radiant in a rich red satin saree paired with a heavily mirror-embroidered blouse, giving a perfect blend of tradition and glamour

She accessorized with statement jhumkas, red-gold bangles, and a mirror-work potli bag that complemented her festive attire

Her look featured a sleek bun adorned with gajra, red bindi, sindoor, and bold red lips, adding a classic Karwa Chauth touch

Subtle mehndi designs on her hands and her confident, warm smile completed her traditional-yet-regal festive look