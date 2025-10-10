Harbhajan Singh's Wife Geeta Basra Includes Cricketer's Photo On Her 'Karwa Kalash' In Puja Thali

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 10, 2025
Geeta Basra was among the celebrity wives who attended Sunita Kapoor’s grand annual Karwa Chauth celebration in Mumbai
She was seen arriving at the event holding her puja thali, embodying festive elegance and devotion
What truly stood out was her karwa kalash adorned with a photo of her and husband Harbhajan Singh, symbolizing their love and togetherness
Geeta looked radiant in a rich red satin saree paired with a heavily mirror-embroidered blouse, giving a perfect blend of tradition and glamour
She accessorized with statement jhumkas, red-gold bangles, and a mirror-work potli bag that complemented her festive attire
Her look featured a sleek bun adorned with gajra, red bindi, sindoor, and bold red lips, adding a classic Karwa Chauth touch
Subtle mehndi designs on her hands and her confident, warm smile completed her traditional-yet-regal festive look