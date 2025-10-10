India Creates History At Mrs Universe 2025 Pageant As Sherry Singh Brings Home The First Ever Crown

India has made history on the global pageant stage as Sherry Singh was crowned Mrs Universe 2025, marking the country’s first-ever win at the prestigious international beauty pageant. The glittering 48th edition of Mrs Universe took place at the luxurious Okada Manila, Philippines, where 120 delegates from around the world competed for the coveted title.

A proud moment for India

Representing India after her national victory at Mrs India 2025 by UMB Pageants, Sherry Singh showcased not only beauty and grace but also a deep commitment to social causes. Her inspiring advocacy centered around women’s empowerment and mental health awareness, themes that resonated powerfully with the judges and audience alike.

Her calm confidence, articulate responses, and compassionate aura earned her the highest honour, making her the first Indian woman to bring home the Mrs Universe crown.

The grand finale witnessed exceptional talent from across continents. The top placements were:

Winner: India – Sherry Singh

1st Runner-up: Saint Petersburg

2nd Runner-up: Philippines

3rd Runner-up: Asia

4th Runner-up: Russia

Other standout finalists represented nations and regions such as Margarita Island, USA, South West Asia, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Pacific, Africa, UAE, Japan, and Ukraine, among others, highlighting the pageant’s truly global scale.

Sherry Singh’s powerful message

After her emotional crowning moment, Sherry Singh said,

“This crown belongs to every woman who has ever dared to dream beyond limits. I wanted the world to know that strength, kindness, and resilience are the true definitions of beauty.”

Her words struck a chord worldwide, reinforcing her message that real beauty is found in courage and compassion.

About the Mrs Universe Pageant

The Mrs Universe platform, established in 2007, honours married women who embody not just outer elegance but also intellect, leadership, and humanitarian vision. Each year, contestants use their influence to raise awareness on social issues and community development.

The 2025 edition in Manila celebrated global sisterhood, featuring entrepreneurs, activists, and changemakers who advocate for gender equality and women’s rights.