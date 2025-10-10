 India Creates History At Mrs Universe 2025 Pageant As Sherry Singh Brings Home The First Ever Crown
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIndia Creates History At Mrs Universe 2025 Pageant As Sherry Singh Brings Home The First Ever Crown

India Creates History At Mrs Universe 2025 Pageant As Sherry Singh Brings Home The First Ever Crown

Representing India after her national victory at Mrs India 2025 by UMB Pageants, Sherry Singh showcased not only beauty and grace but also a deep commitment to social causes

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image

India has made history on the global pageant stage as Sherry Singh was crowned Mrs Universe 2025, marking the country’s first-ever win at the prestigious international beauty pageant. The glittering 48th edition of Mrs Universe took place at the luxurious Okada Manila, Philippines, where 120 delegates from around the world competed for the coveted title.

A proud moment for India

Representing India after her national victory at Mrs India 2025 by UMB Pageants, Sherry Singh showcased not only beauty and grace but also a deep commitment to social causes. Her inspiring advocacy centered around women’s empowerment and mental health awareness, themes that resonated powerfully with the judges and audience alike.

Her calm confidence, articulate responses, and compassionate aura earned her the highest honour, making her the first Indian woman to bring home the Mrs Universe crown.

FPJ Shorts
Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And Supervisor Following Workers’ Protest
Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And Supervisor Following Workers’ Protest
Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal In 7 Years Recorded Over Mumbai On October 10
Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal In 7 Years Recorded Over Mumbai On October 10
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Says Political Storms Won’t Shake Him; Hits Back At Attempts To Malign His Image
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Says Political Storms Won’t Shake Him; Hits Back At Attempts To Malign His Image
Mumbai Construction Tragedy: 46-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 13th Floor In Chembur; Contractor, Supervisor Booked For Negligence
Mumbai Construction Tragedy: 46-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 13th Floor In Chembur; Contractor, Supervisor Booked For Negligence

The grand finale witnessed exceptional talent from across continents. The top placements were:

Winner: India – Sherry Singh

1st Runner-up: Saint Petersburg

2nd Runner-up: Philippines

3rd Runner-up: Asia

4th Runner-up: Russia

Other standout finalists represented nations and regions such as Margarita Island, USA, South West Asia, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Pacific, Africa, UAE, Japan, and Ukraine, among others, highlighting the pageant’s truly global scale.

Sherry Singh’s powerful message

After her emotional crowning moment, Sherry Singh said,

“This crown belongs to every woman who has ever dared to dream beyond limits. I wanted the world to know that strength, kindness, and resilience are the true definitions of beauty.”

Her words struck a chord worldwide, reinforcing her message that real beauty is found in courage and compassion.

Read Also
Harbhajan Singh's Wife Geeta Basra Includes Cricketer's Photo On Her 'Karwa Kalash' In Puja Thali
article-image

About the Mrs Universe Pageant

The Mrs Universe platform, established in 2007, honours married women who embody not just outer elegance but also intellect, leadership, and humanitarian vision. Each year, contestants use their influence to raise awareness on social issues and community development.

The 2025 edition in Manila celebrated global sisterhood, featuring entrepreneurs, activists, and changemakers who advocate for gender equality and women’s rights.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Creates History At Mrs Universe 2025 Pageant As Sherry Singh Brings Home The First Ever Crown

India Creates History At Mrs Universe 2025 Pageant As Sherry Singh Brings Home The First Ever Crown

Harbhajan Singh's Wife Geeta Basra Includes His Photo On Her 'Karwa Kalash' In Puja Thali

Harbhajan Singh's Wife Geeta Basra Includes His Photo On Her 'Karwa Kalash' In Puja Thali

Shilpa Shetty's 'Karwa Chauth Ki Raat' With Bollywood Besties; Significance Behind Raveena, Sunita...

Shilpa Shetty's 'Karwa Chauth Ki Raat' With Bollywood Besties; Significance Behind Raveena, Sunita...

B-Town Gets Ready For Karwa Chauth Celebrations; Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor & Geeta...

B-Town Gets Ready For Karwa Chauth Celebrations; Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor & Geeta...

Karwa Chauth 2025: When Will The Moon Grace The Night Sky Today In Mumbai?

Karwa Chauth 2025: When Will The Moon Grace The Night Sky Today In Mumbai?