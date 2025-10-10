 Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonsighting Time: When Will Moon Rise Today In Mumbai? Check Muhurat To Break Your Fast
Falling on Friday, October 10, 2025, this year’s Karwa Chauth coincides with Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Karwa Chauth 2025 | Canva

The married women across India are celebrating Karwa Chauth 2025, a day devoted to love, faith, and devotion. This cherished festival, observed mostly in northern and western India, symbolises the sacred bond between husband and wife. Women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their partners.

Falling on Friday, October 10, 2025, this year’s Karwa Chauth coincides with Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Interestingly, in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, it is observed in the month of Ashwin according to the Amanta calendar. Despite regional variations in the calendar, the festival is celebrated on the same day across the country.

Karwa Chauth also aligns with Sankashti Chaturthi, a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, and devotees often offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Kartikeya as part of the rituals. Women begin their day before sunrise with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal, and abstain from food and water until they sight the moon at night.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja muhurat & timings (as per Drik Panchag)

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM

Upavasa (Fasting) Time: 6:19 AM to 8:13 PM

Moonrise Time (General): 8:13 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 10:54 PM on October 9, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 7:38 PM on October 10, 2025

When will the moon rise in Mumbai tonight?

According to Drik Panchang, devotees in Mumbai can expect to see the moon at 8:55 PM. That’s when fasting women can finally break their fast after performing Arghya, the ritual of offering water and prayers to the moon.

As the moon graces the night sky, countless homes across Mumbai and India will light up with diyas, laughter, and love, marking yet another beautiful celebration of togetherness and devotion.

