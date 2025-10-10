 'Thoda Sanskaar, Thoda Smoke': Delhi Women Enjoy Hookah While Applying Karwa Chauth Mehndi
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Thoda Sanskaar, Thoda Smoke': Delhi Women Enjoy Hookah While Applying Karwa Chauth Mehndi

'Thoda Sanskaar, Thoda Smoke': Delhi Women Enjoy Hookah While Applying Karwa Chauth Mehndi

For these women, the evening was about more than just ritual; it was a celebration of sisterhood and togetherness

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

In West Delhi, the spirit of Karwa Chauth shimmered in full swing as a group of women gathered to celebrate the eve of the festival in their own unique way. Traditionally, Karwa Chauth is a sacred occasion where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. But before the day of fasting begins, women come together to apply mehndi, share laughter, and prepare for the rituals ahead.

Read Also
Should Pregnant Women Fast During Karwa Chauth? Experts Advise Caution
article-image

In a now-viral video with over a million views, a group of women can be seen sitting in a circle, their hands adorned with intricate henna designs, chatting, laughing, and enjoying the festive mood. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was their twist on tradition, a man assisting them as they passed around a hookah, blending modern indulgence with age-old customs.

For these women, the evening was about more than just ritual; it was a celebration of sisterhood and togetherness. Between bursts of giggles, music, and the aroma of mehndi, they played games, clicked selfies, and enjoyed the moment, a reminder that traditions can evolve while retaining their essence.

While some critics might call the act of smoking hookah during such a sacred occasion “disrespectful,” others might see it as a harmless expression of joy and individuality. After all, the essence of Karwa Chauth lies in love, devotion, and connection, and these women chose to celebrate it their own way.

FPJ Shorts
Karwa Chauth Tragedy: Hapur Woman's Heart Kept Beating After Jutting Out In Front Of Husband In Bike-Truck Accident
Karwa Chauth Tragedy: Hapur Woman's Heart Kept Beating After Jutting Out In Front Of Husband In Bike-Truck Accident
Elon Musk Retweets Video On X Of Rohit Sharma Driving His Newly-Purchased Tesla
Elon Musk Retweets Video On X Of Rohit Sharma Driving His Newly-Purchased Tesla
Russia Carries Out 'Massive' Drone Attack On Ukraine: Video Shows Kyiv Plunging Into Darkness As City's Power Grid Targeted
Russia Carries Out 'Massive' Drone Attack On Ukraine: Video Shows Kyiv Plunging Into Darkness As City's Power Grid Targeted
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025
Read Also
Meet The Cow Named Alia Bhatt; Priyanka Gandhi Calls It 'Cutie Pie' 
article-image

In a city that constantly balances the old and the new, this gathering became symbolic of a changing India, one where women embrace both tradition and freedom, where mehndi-stained hands can hold on to culture while reaching for a bit of fun.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Thoda Sanskaar, Thoda Smoke': Delhi Women Enjoy Hookah While Applying Karwa Chauth Mehndi

'Thoda Sanskaar, Thoda Smoke': Delhi Women Enjoy Hookah While Applying Karwa Chauth Mehndi

25+ Mental Health Quotes To Stay Positive

25+ Mental Health Quotes To Stay Positive

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Parts Of India

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Parts Of India

Meet The Cow Named Alia Bhatt; Priyanka Gandhi Calls It 'Cutie Pie' 

Meet The Cow Named Alia Bhatt; Priyanka Gandhi Calls It 'Cutie Pie' 

World Mental Health 2025: Simple Tips For Healthy Mind

World Mental Health 2025: Simple Tips For Healthy Mind