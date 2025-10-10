'Thoda Sanskaar, Thoda Smoke': Delhi Women Enjoy Hookah While Applying Karwa Chauth Mehndi

In West Delhi, the spirit of Karwa Chauth shimmered in full swing as a group of women gathered to celebrate the eve of the festival in their own unique way. Traditionally, Karwa Chauth is a sacred occasion where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. But before the day of fasting begins, women come together to apply mehndi, share laughter, and prepare for the rituals ahead.
In a now-viral video with over a million views, a group of women can be seen sitting in a circle, their hands adorned with intricate henna designs, chatting, laughing, and enjoying the festive mood. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was their twist on tradition, a man assisting them as they passed around a hookah, blending modern indulgence with age-old customs.
For these women, the evening was about more than just ritual; it was a celebration of sisterhood and togetherness. Between bursts of giggles, music, and the aroma of mehndi, they played games, clicked selfies, and enjoyed the moment, a reminder that traditions can evolve while retaining their essence.
While some critics might call the act of smoking hookah during such a sacred occasion “disrespectful,” others might see it as a harmless expression of joy and individuality. After all, the essence of Karwa Chauth lies in love, devotion, and connection, and these women chose to celebrate it their own way.
In a city that constantly balances the old and the new, this gathering became symbolic of a changing India, one where women embrace both tradition and freedom, where mehndi-stained hands can hold on to culture while reaching for a bit of fun.