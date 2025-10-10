'Thoda Sanskaar, Thoda Smoke': Delhi Women Enjoy Hookah While Applying Karwa Chauth Mehndi

In West Delhi, the spirit of Karwa Chauth shimmered in full swing as a group of women gathered to celebrate the eve of the festival in their own unique way. Traditionally, Karwa Chauth is a sacred occasion where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. But before the day of fasting begins, women come together to apply mehndi, share laughter, and prepare for the rituals ahead.

Read Also Should Pregnant Women Fast During Karwa Chauth? Experts Advise Caution

In a now-viral video with over a million views, a group of women can be seen sitting in a circle, their hands adorned with intricate henna designs, chatting, laughing, and enjoying the festive mood. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was their twist on tradition, a man assisting them as they passed around a hookah, blending modern indulgence with age-old customs.

For these women, the evening was about more than just ritual; it was a celebration of sisterhood and togetherness. Between bursts of giggles, music, and the aroma of mehndi, they played games, clicked selfies, and enjoyed the moment, a reminder that traditions can evolve while retaining their essence.

While some critics might call the act of smoking hookah during such a sacred occasion “disrespectful,” others might see it as a harmless expression of joy and individuality. After all, the essence of Karwa Chauth lies in love, devotion, and connection, and these women chose to celebrate it their own way.

In a city that constantly balances the old and the new, this gathering became symbolic of a changing India, one where women embrace both tradition and freedom, where mehndi-stained hands can hold on to culture while reaching for a bit of fun.