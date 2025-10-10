 Should Pregnant Women Fast During Karwa Chauth? Experts Advise Caution
For expectant mothers, the question often arises, is it safe to fast during pregnancy?

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
article-image

As the festival of Karwa Chauth approaches, many married women across India prepare to observe a day-long fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. However, for expectant mothers, the question often arises, is it safe to fast during pregnancy?

According to medical experts, pregnant women should avoid observing a complete fast. Dr. Anita Soni, Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Dr. L.H. Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, emphasizes that fasting during pregnancy can have potential health risks.

She advises, “Pregnant women should avoid the complete fast. They may eat fruits, have milk and eat some farali foods and nuts. It’s not only about them but also the unborn foetus. Hydration is an essential part of management of a healthy pregnancy. Not drinking water predisposes to dehydration and UTI. Hypoglycaemia and fainting is often seen in these women. Best is to follow tradition backed by modern science. Find a way around the fast and please one n all!!”

Karwa Chauth 2025

Karwa Chauth 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Pregnancy increases the body’s nutritional and hydration needs. Long hours without food and water can lead to dizziness, weakness, and even complications for both mother and baby. Doctors recommend that instead of a strict fast, expecting mothers can observe the ritual in a modified form by consuming light, nutritious foods like fruits, dry fruits, milk, and other permissible items during the day.

Hydration is especially critical, as dehydration can cause urinary tract infections and low amniotic fluid levels, impacting fetal health.

In essence, it’s important to honour tradition without compromising health. Listening to one’s body and consulting a doctor before deciding to fast can ensure both spiritual fulfilment and physical well-being. After all, as Dr. Soni highlights, blending faith with science is the safest way forward for mothers-to-be.

