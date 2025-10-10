 Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Parts Of India
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKarwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Parts Of India

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Parts Of India

Karwa Chauth holds deep significance for married women, who observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long life, happiness, and prosperity.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Karwa Chauth 2025 | Canva

The festival of Karwa Chauth 2025 is being celebrated with great devotion and love across India today, Friday, October 10. This sacred occasion holds deep significance for married women, who observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long life, happiness, and prosperity.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2025

Happy Karwa Chauth 2025 | FPJ

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja & fasting timings (as per Drik Panchag)

Puja Muhurat: 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM

Fasting (Upavasa) Time: 6:19 AM to 8:13 PM

FPJ Shorts
Karwa Chauth Tragedy: Hapur Woman's Heart Kept Beating After Jutting Out In Front Of Husband In Bike-Truck Accident
Karwa Chauth Tragedy: Hapur Woman's Heart Kept Beating After Jutting Out In Front Of Husband In Bike-Truck Accident
Elon Musk Retweets Video On X Of Rohit Sharma Driving His Newly-Purchased Tesla
Elon Musk Retweets Video On X Of Rohit Sharma Driving His Newly-Purchased Tesla
Russia Carries Out 'Massive' Drone Attack On Ukraine: Video Shows Kyiv Plunging Into Darkness As City's Power Grid Targeted
Russia Carries Out 'Massive' Drone Attack On Ukraine: Video Shows Kyiv Plunging Into Darkness As City's Power Grid Targeted
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025

Moonrise Time (General): 8:13 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 10:54 PM (October 9, 2025)

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 7:38 PM (October 10, 2025)

Read Also
Happy Karwa Chauth 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Loved Ones
article-image
Karwa Chauth 2025

Karwa Chauth 2025 | Canva

City-Wise moonrise timings across India (as per Drik Panchag)

New Delhi: 8:13 PM

Noida: 8:13 PM

Mumbai: 8:55 PM

Pune: 8:52 PM

Ahmedabad: 8:47 PM

Bengaluru: 8:48 PM

Chennai: 8:38 PM

Jaipur: 8:22 PM

Hyderabad: 8:36 PM

Indore: 8:34 PM

Gurugram: 8:14 PM

Chandigarh: 8:09 PM

Kolkata: 7:42 PM

Read Also
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonsighting Time: When Will Moon Rise Today In Mumbai? Check Muhurat To Break...
article-image

More about Karwa Chauth

Observed predominantly in North and West India, Karwa Chauth marks the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Interestingly, in regions like Maharashtra and Gujarat, it falls in the month of Ashwin as per the Amanta calendar. Despite these regional differences, the celebration remains beautifully united by its spirit of love, faith, and togetherness.

Read Also
Karwa Chauth 2025: Can Unmarried Woman Celebrate The Festival?
article-image
Karwa Chauth 2025

Karwa Chauth 2025 | Canva

Women start their day with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared lovingly by their mothers-in-law, and then observe the nirjala vrat (fast without food or water) until they sight the moon. Once the moon rises, rituals begin, offerings are made, prayers are chanted, and the fast is broken with water and sweets offered by the husband.

Read Also
Karwa Chauth 2025: Tips To Follow Before & After Fasting For The Auspicious Day
article-image

This year, Karwa Chauth also coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. As per Drik Panchang, devotees are advised to offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya as part of the evening rituals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Thoda Sanskaar, Thoda Smoke': Delhi Women Enjoy Hookah While Applying Karwa Chauth Mehndi

'Thoda Sanskaar, Thoda Smoke': Delhi Women Enjoy Hookah While Applying Karwa Chauth Mehndi

25+ Mental Health Quotes To Stay Positive

25+ Mental Health Quotes To Stay Positive

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Parts Of India

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Parts Of India

Meet The Cow Named Alia Bhatt; Priyanka Gandhi Calls It 'Cutie Pie' 

Meet The Cow Named Alia Bhatt; Priyanka Gandhi Calls It 'Cutie Pie' 

World Mental Health 2025: Simple Tips For Healthy Mind

World Mental Health 2025: Simple Tips For Healthy Mind