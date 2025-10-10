Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Parts Of India

Karwa Chauth 2025 | Canva

The festival of Karwa Chauth 2025 is being celebrated with great devotion and love across India today, Friday, October 10. This sacred occasion holds deep significance for married women, who observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long life, happiness, and prosperity.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja & fasting timings (as per Drik Panchag)

Puja Muhurat: 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM

Fasting (Upavasa) Time: 6:19 AM to 8:13 PM

Moonrise Time (General): 8:13 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 10:54 PM (October 9, 2025)

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 7:38 PM (October 10, 2025)

City-Wise moonrise timings across India (as per Drik Panchag)

New Delhi: 8:13 PM

Noida: 8:13 PM

Mumbai: 8:55 PM

Pune: 8:52 PM

Ahmedabad: 8:47 PM

Bengaluru: 8:48 PM

Chennai: 8:38 PM

Jaipur: 8:22 PM

Hyderabad: 8:36 PM

Indore: 8:34 PM

Gurugram: 8:14 PM

Chandigarh: 8:09 PM

Kolkata: 7:42 PM

More about Karwa Chauth

Observed predominantly in North and West India, Karwa Chauth marks the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Interestingly, in regions like Maharashtra and Gujarat, it falls in the month of Ashwin as per the Amanta calendar. Despite these regional differences, the celebration remains beautifully united by its spirit of love, faith, and togetherness.

Women start their day with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared lovingly by their mothers-in-law, and then observe the nirjala vrat (fast without food or water) until they sight the moon. Once the moon rises, rituals begin, offerings are made, prayers are chanted, and the fast is broken with water and sweets offered by the husband.

This year, Karwa Chauth also coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. As per Drik Panchang, devotees are advised to offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya as part of the evening rituals.