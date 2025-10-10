Palak Tiwari Back To School? Actor Slays The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 10, 2025
Palak Tiwari walked the ramp for NIF Global at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, embodying this year’s theme, “Personal, Cultural & Community Heirlooms”, which celebrated traditional crafts and generational artistry
All images from Canva
She stunned in a sleeveless denim dress that fused contemporary fashion with traditional Indian embroidery, symbolising the harmony between modern design and heritage craftsmanship
The colourful, intricately beaded waist belt stood out as the centerpiece, inspired by indigenous tribal patterns, a nod to India’s rich textile legacy.
The white collared shirt layered underneath, paired with a delicately embroidered tie, added sophistication and structure while enhancing the cultural storytelling
he short, structured denim silhouette offered a youthful, bold twist to heirloom fashion, perfectly blending casual chic with couture sensibilities
With softly styled hair and minimal makeup, Palak let the artisanal elements shine. Her confident smile and graceful presence tied the look together, radiating modern elegance rooted in tradition
Her beaded box handbag with red handles echoed the embroidery motifs of her outfit, a striking example of coordinated craftsmanship and attention to cultural detailing
