Karwa Chauth 2025: Tips To Follow Before & After Fasting For The Auspicious Day

Karwa Chauth is one of the most cherished festivals for married women, symbolising love, devotion, and togetherness. From stunning traditional outfits and mehendi designs to moonlit prayers and heartfelt rituals, every part of the day is filled with emotion and faith. But amidst all the celebrations, one essential part often gets overlooked, your food choices before and after the fast. What you eat can truly make or break your fasting experience, especially since the day involves going without food (and often water) for several hours.

Whether you’re celebrating Karwa Chauth in India or abroad, here’s your ultimate guide to what not to eat before and after the fast, and how to keep your energy and mood steady all day long.

Celebrating Karwa Chauth away from home

For those observing Karwa Chauth in countries like the US, UK, or Canada, the festival beautifully blends tradition with a modern touch. Women dress up in elegant sarees or lehengas, apply mehendi, and come together with friends, sometimes virtually, to observe rituals and share the joy. Many even host brunch parties, themed gatherings, or community moon-viewing events to keep the festive vibe alive. Despite being miles away from India, the connection, devotion, and excitement remain the same, proving that Karwa Chauth is not just about location, but emotion.

Pre-fast meal (Sargi): What to avoid

The pre-dawn meal, or Sargi, plays a key role in how well you’ll manage your fast. It’s traditionally prepared or gifted by the mother-in-law and should ideally provide lasting energy throughout the day. Here’s what to stay away from:

Heavy and oily foods

Greasy parathas, pakoras, or deep-fried snacks might seem satisfying but can slow down digestion. They make you feel sluggish and nauseous later in the day. Instead, opt for energy-rich but light options such as fruits, nuts, oats, or milk.

Sugary treats and drinks

Sweets like laddoos or sugary beverages may give you a temporary boost but will cause a sugar crash soon after. This can lead to dizziness or fatigue during fasting hours. Choose complex carbs and protein, like boiled eggs, smoothies, or multigrain toast, for sustained energy.

Overly salty or spicy Foods

Foods high in salt or spice, such as pickles, chaats, or masala-heavy dishes, can make you thirsty and dehydrate your body faster. A simple, balanced meal with mild seasoning is your best bet.

Post-fast meal: Breaking the fast safely

After moonrise, when it’s time to finally eat, your body needs gentle rehydration and nourishment, not a shock from overeating or processed foods. Here’s what to keep in mind:

Don’t start with a heavy meal

After an entire day of fasting, your digestive system is sensitive. Avoid going straight for a full meal. Begin with a few dates, fruits, or a glass of milk before slowly transitioning to a wholesome dinner.

Skip fried or processed foods

Resist the urge to binge on chips, fries, or packaged snacks. Your stomach needs soft, easy-to-digest foods like khichdi, dal-chapati, or light sabzi to restore strength gently.

Go easy on sweets

It’s natural to crave sweets like barfi or gulab jamun, but eating too much sugar can cause a sudden spike and crash in blood sugar levels. Enjoy a small serving of your favorite mithai or a few dry fruits instead.