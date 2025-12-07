'Shape & Size Don't Determine Good Health': Rujuta Diwekar Takes A Dig At Anti-Aging Culture

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known for her long-term association with Kareena Kapoor Khan, has stirred a powerful conversation on body positivity and age acceptance. In a recent Instagram post shared on December 6, she declared herself “anti anti-ageing,” urging people to celebrate their natural evolution instead of trying to reverse it.

‘Ageing Is Growth, Not a Flaw’

Speaking at an event, Rujuta emphasised that real beauty lies in embracing every stage of life. She explained that trying to look younger than one’s age is not a compliment, it’s a reflection of society’s unrealistic expectations. According to her, visible signs of ageing represent lived experiences, maturity, and emotional depth.

Rujuta stated, “Looking your age is a privilege. At 40, look 40. At 70, look 70. With each passing year, you gain wisdom, empathy, and a kinder outlook toward yourself.”

She also pointed out that a slight increase in body size over time is completely natural. The body adapts as it ages, and these changes should be seen as normal rather than flaws.

True health goes beyond weight

Instead of obsessing over inches and kilograms, Rujuta listed more meaningful indicators of good health. These include:

-Waking up feeling fresh and energised

-Enjoying uninterrupted sleep

-Being able to eat favourite foods, like gajar ka halwa or pinni, without guilt

-Feeling balanced and light while standing or walking

-For women, having a painless and regular menstrual cycle

She stressed that size and shape are poor measures of wellness, especially in a world where women are constantly pressured to shrink themselves and look perfect.

Mumbai’s culture of acceptance

Highlighting the spirit of Mumbai, recently ranked the happiest city in Asia, Rujuta said the city’s effortless acceptance contributes greatly to its collective well-being. In Mumbai, she explained, people rarely comment negatively on others’ appearances. Instead, they uplift each other with casual compliments and a “bindaas” attitude.

According to her, “In Mumbai, everyone minds their own journey. People are warm, non-judgmental, and comfortable in their skin, and that makes the city truly unique.”

A reminder to embrace yourself

Rujuta’s message comes at a time when anti-ageing treatments and body-perfect ideals dominate social media. Her perspective encourages individuals to celebrate their actual age, enjoy traditional foods, rest well, and listen to their bodies, rather than chasing an unrealistic aesthetic.