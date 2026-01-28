Malaika Arora Turns Modern-Day Princess In Dreamy White Cinderella Gown: See Photos

By: Aanchal C | January 28, 2026
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora embraced fairytale fashion as she stepped out in an elegant all-white ensemble that instantly channelled modern princess vibes
The statement gown featured a sculpted bodice that seamlessly flowed into a voluminous, Cinderella-inspired skirt, creating a dramatic yet graceful silhouette
Delicate strappy sleeves and intricate 3D floral petal detailing added texture and romance to the otherwise minimal palette
Elevating the look further, Malaika layered the gown with an oversized white blazer, and a bold headpiece
She kept her jewellery refined yet impactful with a sleek pendant, drop earrings, a bracelet-watch stack and statement rings
Completing the look, Malaika opted for full-glam makeup with flushed cheeks, smoky eyes and matte nude lips
She rounded off the elegant look with her hair was styled into a neat bun for a polished finish
