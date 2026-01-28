Esha Gupta Is Too Hot To Handle In Daring Blue Gown At Paris Fashion Week

Esha Gupta for Georges Hobeika’s Paris show | Instagram

Indian actress Esha Gupta turned Paris Fashion Week into her personal runway, serving pure drama and old-school glamour as she attended Georges Hobeika's Spring/Summer 2026 couture show. The model arrived looking effortlessly breathtaking, proving once again that when it comes to high-fashion moments, she knows exactly how to own the spotlight without trying too hard.

Take a look:

Esha Gupta's icy blue couture

Oozing chic elegance, Esha stepped out in Look 46 from Georges Hobeika's Spring/Summer 2026 couture. She donned a powder-blue gown featuring an off-shoulder silhouette, a sculpted bodice and a daring, plunging sweetheart neckline. From the hips downward, the gown transformed into a floral fantasy, with intricate embroidery and delicate beadwork blooming across the skirt.

Ditching heavy accessories, Esha kept her couture ensemble with just a pair of diamond stud earrings and a few statement rings. Her makeup leaned heavily into classic Hollywood glamour with a matte base, smoked eyes, contoured face, subtly blushed cheeks, brushed brows and bold red lips. Her hair, styled in a side-parted glossy soft wave, sealed the look effortlessly.

About Georges Hobeika's romantic couture collection

Georges Hobeika unveiled his ‘L’AMOUR’ Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection at the grand American Cathedral on Avenue George V in Paris. Set against a mist-filled backdrop, the collection explored love as a universal, almost sacred emotion, with flowing silhouettes and romantic detailing echoing that sentiment.