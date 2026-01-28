 Esha Gupta Is Too Hot To Handle In Daring Blue Gown At Paris Fashion Week
Esha Gupta Is Too Hot To Handle In Daring Blue Gown At Paris Fashion Week

Indian actor-model Esha Gupta stunned at Paris Fashion Week as she attended Georges Hobeika’s Spring/Summer 2026 couture show. She oozed chic and sultry elegance in a powder-blue off-shoulder gown, completed with intricate floral embroidery, bold red lips and classic Hollywood waves. Her elegant styling perfectly matched the romantic ‘L’AMOUR’ couture showcase in Paris.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Esha Gupta for Georges Hobeika’s Paris show | Instagram

Indian actress Esha Gupta turned Paris Fashion Week into her personal runway, serving pure drama and old-school glamour as she attended Georges Hobeika's Spring/Summer 2026 couture show. The model arrived looking effortlessly breathtaking, proving once again that when it comes to high-fashion moments, she knows exactly how to own the spotlight without trying too hard.

Take a look:

Esha Gupta's icy blue couture

Oozing chic elegance, Esha stepped out in Look 46 from Georges Hobeika's Spring/Summer 2026 couture. She donned a powder-blue gown featuring an off-shoulder silhouette, a sculpted bodice and a daring, plunging sweetheart neckline. From the hips downward, the gown transformed into a floral fantasy, with intricate embroidery and delicate beadwork blooming across the skirt.

article-image

Ditching heavy accessories, Esha kept her couture ensemble with just a pair of diamond stud earrings and a few statement rings. Her makeup leaned heavily into classic Hollywood glamour with a matte base, smoked eyes, contoured face, subtly blushed cheeks, brushed brows and bold red lips. Her hair, styled in a side-parted glossy soft wave, sealed the look effortlessly.

article-image
article-image

About Georges Hobeika's romantic couture collection

Georges Hobeika unveiled his ‘L’AMOUR’ Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection at the grand American Cathedral on Avenue George V in Paris. Set against a mist-filled backdrop, the collection explored love as a universal, almost sacred emotion, with flowing silhouettes and romantic detailing echoing that sentiment.

