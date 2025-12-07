Who Is Yashaswini Jindal? Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Sule & Other's Danced At This Billionaire's Daughter's Wedding

The union of two powerful business families made headlines this week as Yashaswini Jindal, daughter of industrialist and MP Naveen Jindal, tied the knot with Shashvat Somany. While the celebrations were filled with high-profile guests from politics, business and the arts, what truly captured public attention were the rare, heartwarming visuals of the four Jindal brothers dancing together, an unusual and joyful moment that went viral across social media.

Who is Yashaswini Jindal?

Among the highlights of the event was the spotlight on the bride herself, Yashaswini Jindal, a young achiever with a strong academic and cultural background. Born in March 1999, she grew up in New Delhi and received her early education in the capital before securing admission to Yale University, where she completed a Bachelor of Science in Psychology along with an advanced certification in Mandarin.

Her upbringing has been deeply rooted in the arts. The daughter of renowned Kuchipudi dancer Shallu Jindal, Yashaswini has trained in the classical dance form under legendary gurus Raja and Radha Reddy as well as Kaushalya Reddy. Her passion for Indian classical traditions has earned her early recognition, including the ICUNR Award and a title celebrating her as one of Delhi’s stylish youth achievers.

With an academic profile that blends psychology, global languages, cross-cultural studies, and classical arts, Yashaswini represents a new generation of Indian industrial-family scions who are as connected to global education as they are to heritage.

Who is Shashvat Somany

Her husband, Shashvat Somany, comes from another reputed business house known for its legacy in sanitaryware, glass and building materials. A graduate of UCLA with degrees in Economics and Psychology and an MBA from London Business School, he now leads strategy within the family’s business group.

The viral moment

A standout moment from the festivities was the rare sight of the Jindal brothers, Ratan, Sajjan, Prithviraj and Naveen, dancing together to a popular 90s song. Their lively performance offered an unusual, candid look into one of India’s most influential business families, adding a personal touch to an already grand celebration.