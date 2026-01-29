Ricky Kej & Usha Uthup's Live In Concerts To Farah Akhtar Unveiling Self-Written Songs; Ultimate Guide To Top Music Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival |

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 is all set to take over in Mumbai from January 31, bringing with it an explosion of creativity & culture. One of India’s most beloved cultural festivals, KGAF returns bigger than ever this year, promising over 500 live events and programmes spread across more than 15 artistic verticals. From theatre, dance, music to stand-up comedy and cinema, the festival once again turns the historic Kala Ghoda precinct into a buzzing reunion of art lovers.

Among all the verticals, the Music section is drawing particular excitement this year. Titled Sound Waves, the Music Vertical of KGAF 2026 celebrates rhythm that transcends boundaries. The festival brings together legendary maestros, celebrated performers and emerging voices across genres.

With iconic names like Usha Uthup and Grammy-winner Ricky Kej, alongside Farhan Akhtar, film stars and international musicians, 'Sound Waves' truly captures the pulse of contemporary music culture. Here’s your ultimate guide to the top music events you shouldn’t miss at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026.

Music Workshop by Tal Kravitz

An interactive global music workshop featuring folk singing, ethnic instruments and collaborative performances led by Israeli multi-instrumentalist Tal Kravitz, who can play 10 different instruments.

When: Sun, 1 Feb

Time: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Where: Elphinstone College Quadrangle

Usha Uthup Live In Concert

The legendary singer brings her iconic voice and charisma, blending jazz, pop, Bollywood, and Indian classics in a power-packed live performance.

When: Sat, 7 Feb

Time: 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Where: Asiatic Library Steps

3-Time Grammy® Award Winner Ricky Kej Live In Concert

Ricky Kej presents a stirring concert featuring his Grammy-winning compositions that merge orchestral, world music and themes of unity and sustainability.

When: Sat, 7 Feb

Time: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: Asiatic Library Steps

Echoes by Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar returns to the festival this time to launch his self-written English songs, offering an intimate and soulful musical experience.

When: Sun, 8 Feb

Time: 5:30 pm – 6:45 pm

Where: Asiatic Library Steps

Do Deewane Sheher Mein – Film Interaction

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur engage in a fun, candid chat about their upcoming film, with behind-the-scenes stories and live moments.

When: Sat, 7 Feb

Time: 5:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Where: Asiatic Library Steps

Tu Ya Main – Film Interaction & Live Performance

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav take the stage for a lively interaction, trailer showcase and a special live singing performance.

When: Sun, 1 Feb

Time: 4:00 pm – 4:15 pm

Where: Cross Maidan

How To Attend These Events

Entry to the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is free. Visitors can register through District by Zomato and collect free passes for specific events from the dedicated counters inside the festival venue.