Kala Ghoda Arts Festival To Begin On Jan 31 In Mumbai: Must-Attend Activities For Your Kids

Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 is all set to begin on January 31, and the much-loved children’s vertical promises an exciting, creativity-packed experiences for young kids. Hosted at different venues including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), this year’s festival invites kids and families to dive into a world where art and learning come together.
Curated by Tasneem Rajkotwalla, Rishita Chandra and Richa Sethi, the 2026 theme ‘Roller Coaster’ perfectly captures the spirit of the children’s section. From eco-art and storytelling to theatre, science, yoga, robotics and stargazing, the line-up is designed to spark curiosity and encourage hands-on experience.
Top 10 Children’s Special Events At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026
1. Nature’s Printers – Eco-Art Adventures by Monica Jhaveri
Date: Fri, Feb 6 | Time: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm | Venue: CSMVS – Museum
2. Sun Printing Workshop by Riddhi Satra
1st Workshop
Dates: Mon, Feb 2 and Sat, Feb 7 | Time: 11:15 am – 12:30 pm | Venue: CSMVS – Museum
2nd Workshop
Date: Sat, Feb 7 | Time: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm |Venue: CSMVS – Museum
3. Food & Beverage Investigator Program by The Whole Truth Food
Date: Sun, Feb 1 | Time: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm | Venue: CSMVS – Museum
4. GetLitt! Book Launch: ‘Milli Makes Colours’ – A Splish-Splash Colour Party
Date: Sat, Feb 7 | Time: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm | Venue: CSMVS – Museum
5. Blindfolded Sculpture-Making Workshop for Children
Date: Sun, Feb 1 | Time: 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm | Venue: CSMVS – Museum
6. Roll, Rotate, Revolve by Chai And Why
Date: Sun, Feb 8 | Time: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm | Venue: CSMVS – Museum
7. Play ‘Aalsi Bhima’ (Hindi) by Chali Kahani Theatre Group
Date: Thu, Feb 5 | Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm | Venue: CSMVS – Museum
8. The Masketeer – 3D Sculptural Mask-Making with Arzan Khambatta
Date: Sun, Feb 1 | Time: 11:00 am – 12:30 pm | Venue: CSMVS – Museum
9. Astro-Voyage with NSCM
Date: Sat, Jan 31 and Sun, Feb 1 | Time: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm | Venue: CSMVS – Museum
10. Book Launch: Maharana Pratap – The Brave Warrior by Harshikaa Udasi
Date: Sat, Feb 7 | Time: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm | Venue: Kitab Khana
With its thoughtfully curated workshops, performances and interactive sessions, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026's children's section promises a wholesome, joyful experience.