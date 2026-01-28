Snowboarding, Hot Springs & Seafood: Top Reasons Why Hokkaido In Japan Should Be On Your 2026 Travel Bucket List

Hokkaido | Canva

The Hokkaido culinary reception

There are reasons why Hokkaido has been named Japan's most attractive prefecture 17 years in a row. The Hokkaido Culinary Reception, which was held at the Consul-General of Japan's residence in Mumbai, offered guests a taste of the brilliant flavours of Hokkaido — from its impressive seafood offerings (scallop, salmon, oyster, salmon roe, sea urchin and snow crab meat), to its creamy cheesecake, rich pudding, mini cream puffs, sweet corn and Nanatsuboshi (their most popular rice that pairs well with bento lunches, sushi, rice bowls and even Indian curries).

Not many are aware that Hokkaido is the northernmost and largest region in Japan, and is also the country's leading producer of agricultural and livestock products.

In an interview with FPJ, Koji Yagi, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, and Takayuki Kano, Vice Governor of Hokkaido, explain why it's time Hokkaido features in your travel list for 2026.

Each of Hokkaido's four seasons have something magical for you

Want to experience a magical snowfall in Japan? Vice Governor of Hokkaido, Takayuki Kano suggests you head to Hokkaido during January, February and March. "Right now, it's snowing there. It's the best season to visit Hokkaido if you enjoy snow," he says. "But one must be aware that the temperature can drop to minus degrees as well."

Winter in Hokkaido usually lasts from December to March. But the charm of Hokkaido is not just restricted to winter.

"In spring, there are lots of beautiful flowers that bloom," shares Koji Yagi. "In summer, it turns into an adventurous place. In winter, you can enjoy skiing and snowboarding activities and winter sports. All year round, you can enjoy your holiday at Hokkaido."

There's also a brief autumn spell, and that's actually a great time to taste the seasonal produce.

What's on the menu at Hokkaido?

At Hokkaido, tourists can enjoy fresh produce from both the mountains and the sea. "Hokkaido is known for its agricultural produce and marine products. It stands for excellence, safe and high quality. We are highly praised outside Japan as well," says Takayuki Kano, highlighting the culinary traditions of Hokkaido that put it on the world map.

He adds, "We hope that people in India learn about Hokkaido, and it will lead to exchanges between people in both countries."

According to Koji Yagi, "Hokkaido is turning into an attractive tourist destination for international travelers. Not just the seafood but the other menus as well".

Home to Sapporo Ramen that's served in a rich miso soup, Hokkaido's Ishikari River is famous for its delicious salmon, and the soup curries are a local specialty.

Landscapes formed through the harmony of nature and everyday life

Visit Hokkaido for its magnificent nature and beautiful seasonal scenery unique to the region. As a destination people dream of visiting, Hokkaido has earned high recognition and praise both within Japan and around the world.

It's known for its hospitality with visitors from overseas consistently reporting a high level of satisfaction.

The photographer in you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to taking pictures, as Hokkaido's magnificent natural scenery, which is inspired by its changing seasons, will offer you the perfect backdrop.

Winter baths, open-air hot springs and geysers

Mother Earth has blessed Hokkaido with plenty of hot springs, and for tourists, the experience is divine yet extremely uncomplicated.

Drive up the hill, park your car, and carry a spare towel as you step out to enjoy a hot spring bath in an Onsen. Hokkaido ranks No. 1 in Japan for the number of hot spring resorts — there are approximately 230 and still counting. While many of them are saline springs, the region also features a wide variety of simple springs, bicarbonate springs, sulfur springs, gypsum springs, acidic springs, and iron springs.

The rare moor hot spring has been designated a Hokkaido Heritage, and among this category, Tokachigawa Onsen is perhaps the most iconic.

A refined whiskey-making experience in Yoichi Town

Hokkaido is known for its thriving production of whisky, sake, and wine. There are approximately 70 wineries across Hokkaido.

In Yoichi Town, visitors can visit the Nikka Whisky Distillery to purchase products and also enjoy guided tours of the outdoor facilities. Don't forget to learn about the history of Nikka, and experience the whisky-making process and also enjoy whisky tastings.

The Akkeshi Distillery produces whisky using traditional Scottish methods in a cool climate, employing Hokkaido-grown mizunara oak casks and wine casks, offering a distinctive and refined whisky experience.

How to travel to Hokkaido from India?

Hokkaido is a short flight from Tokyo. At present, there are no direct flights between India and Hokkaido. However, Indian travelers can take a direct flight from Mumbai to Narita Airport. The flight time is approximately 8 hours from Mumbai to Narita, and 11 hours from Narita to Mumbai.

You'll then need to take a flight from Narita Airport to New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, which will take you approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Takayuki Kano adds that in February, they expect to set up a booth in the Gypsy Travel Festival, which is taking place in Mumbai. "We hope that many people from Maharashtra will come to visit us at the festival and get introduced to Hokkaido. We also believe that it is an important theme of our exchanges that more and more Indians will come to work in Hokkaido in various fields," he says.