The Last Four Branches Of Ashtanga Ayurveda: Ancient Wisdom For Modern Health

Āyurveda has many topics that ancient sages grouped into eight parts called Astānga Āyurveda or the eight branches. In this article, we focus on the last four branches and see how Patanjali applies Āyurvedic principles to create products for different needs.

Sālākya Tantra (Otolaryngology or ENT and Ophthalmology)

This branch is about the diseases related to everything above the neck, including the ear, nose, throat, and eyes. Due to the use of probes or Sālākya for treatment, this branch is called Sālākya Tantra. Modern science defines it as the otolaryngology (ENT) and ophthalmology branches.

Patanjali’s Divya Eargrit Gold 20 N (12 Gms) is a great Ayurvedic option for ear health. It contains Swet Sariva, Cinnamon, Giloy, Karna Shul, Amla, Harad, Arjun, Turmeric, Shilajit, and other vital herbs to deal with earache, internal ear irritation, and infections.

Agada Tantra (Toxicology)

Toxicology involves identifying various types of toxins and their corresponding treatments. This treatment includes sthāvara vișa (poisons from trees, plants, and edible substances, and minerals), jangama vișa (poisons from insects, reptiles, and other animals), and sanyoga vișa (poisons from wrong medicine blends or mixture of varied medicines, and other substances).

Rasāyana Tantra (Treatment of Rejuvenation)

Rasāyana comes from two words – Rasa + Ayana. Here, Rasa is lymph, and other body tissues or dhatus required and supportive for life renewal, and āyana means special methods to get these things. So, Rasāyana is the resource and methodology through which we nourish the lymph, blood, and body tissues to revive life. Based on this, the total treatment is called ‘the science of rejuvenation’ to fortify the body, motor and sensory organs and teeth, lower the ageing process effects and boost longevity, sharpen the brain and intellect, and aids in maintaining complete health.

Divya Gandhak Rasayan (50 Gms) contains Ayurvedic herbs and plants like Nagkesar, Cinnamon, Amla, Baheda, Shuddha Gadhak, and Giloy. It helps with taking care of the skin, immunity, digestion, and blood cleansing.

Vājīkarana Tantra (Treatment for infertility and virility)

Vājīkarana comes from Vājī and Karana. The last tissue in Ayurveda to be nourished by consumed food is śukra or semen. Thus, Vājī means semen or śukra here, and Karana means anything that enhances. Thus, a treatment increasing semen quality and quantity is called virilisation. Drugs and sources helping to increase, purify, collect, facilitate reproduction, and nourish normal semen production are called Vājīkarana or aphrodisiacs. It is, thus, a complete treatment of debility and disorders of the reproductive system.

Patanjali’s Patanjali Youvan Churna (100 Gms) boosts your energy levels and immunity, has anti-ageing properties, and deals with weakness. It contains Ayurvedic herbs and plants like Salam Panja, Salam Mishri, Ashwagandha, Safed Moosli, Palasha, and Kakoli.

Ayurveda can be considered a comprehensive medical system that addresses varied health issues and provides healthy living options.