Treating skin problems can be challenging, depending on the condition. Many treatments exist, but choosing Ayurveda may be the best option because it aims to address the root cause, uses natural herbal remedies, and focuses on long-term relief.

Psoriasis is a long-lasting autoimmune skin condition that causes the skin’s cells to build up, resulting in red, scaly, and itchy patches on various parts of the body, including the elbows and back. Apart from genetic or immunity dysfunction, other causes behind psoriasis and flaring up include stress, medicines, skin troubles like cuts, and weather changes.

Psoriasis types include plaque, guttate, pustular, and erythrodermic. As perAcharya Balkrishna, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, this chronic inflammatory skin disease can happen to any age group. “The current therapeutic management of psoriasis is only symptomatic and associated with adverse effects. Therefore, there is an unmet medical need for efficacious, safer, and cost-effective therapies.”

It is here that Patanjali’s Divya Psorogrit comes to aid in treating psoriasis. This Ayurvedic prescription medicine can treat the condition by good to its roots. It contains Ayurvedic herbs like Neem, Giloy, Amaltas, Siras, Moringa, Magarmotha, karanj, Indrajau, Daruhaldi, and Ras Manikya. The tablet helps reduce skin rashes and dryness, and is tested in depth to treat issues like psoriasis, acne, itching, and skin allergies.

When it came to testing Divya Psorogrit, Acharyaji mentions, “Initially, we tested the chemical composition of Psorogrit using UHVLC. Analysis revealed the presence of several skin barriers promoting compounds and anti-inflammatory and antioxidant phytochemicals. The anti-inflammatory activity of psoriasis was evaluated in vitro after administering Psorogrit, which was assisted for therein weaver infections. Evaluation of Psorogrit in TNF alpha-induced skin cells revealed modulation of gene and protein expression of inflammatory markers in a dose-dependent manner. Psorogrit demonstrated pharmacological effects in murine models of psoriasis-like skin diseases induced by IMQ mode and TPA, respectively.

What was even more interesting was that in the IMQ mode model, Divya Psorogrit reduced ear punch weight, spleen weight, and histopathological changes in both ear and back skin. With regards to the TPA-induced ear edema model, the tablet lowered the rise in ear thickness, ear punch weight, and histopathological changes. In short, Divya Psorogrit has the capacity to nurse the clinical and pathological aspects of psoriasis.

Along with Divya Psorogrit, you need to follow Ayurvedic tips to ensure the tablet works better.

1.Food: Include fresh vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, legumes, and whole grains like Karela, Ghee, Coconut Oil, and Walnuts. Avoid sour, spicy, or acidic food, processed food, dairy, and unsuitable food blends.

2.Herbs: Include spices like Ginger, Turmeric, Coriander, and Cumin. Neem has anti-inflammatory and blood-cleansing properties, while Triphala cleans the digestive system and removes pollutants.

3.Lifestyle: Stress management techniques like meditation and Yoga lower psoriasis-inducing stress. Avoid direct and harsh sun. Bathe with warm water and medicated soaps. Moisturise the skin.

