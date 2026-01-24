 How Divya Psorogrit Aids In Managing Effects Of Psoriasis As Per Ayurveda
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHow Divya Psorogrit Aids In Managing Effects Of Psoriasis As Per Ayurveda

How Divya Psorogrit Aids In Managing Effects Of Psoriasis As Per Ayurveda

Acharya Balkrishna talks in detail about the skin condition and how the tablet helps battle it.

Sapna SarfareUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
article-image

Treating skin problems can be challenging, depending on the condition. Many treatments exist, but choosing Ayurveda may be the best option because it aims to address the root cause, uses natural herbal remedies, and focuses on long-term relief.

Psoriasis is a long-lasting autoimmune skin condition that causes the skin’s cells to build up, resulting in red, scaly, and itchy patches on various parts of the body, including the elbows and back. Apart from genetic or immunity dysfunction, other causes behind psoriasis and flaring up include stress, medicines, skin troubles like cuts, and weather changes.

Read Also
A Guide To The First Four Branches Of Ashtanga Ayurveda For Everyday Health
article-image

Psoriasis types include plaque, guttate, pustular, and erythrodermic. As perAcharya Balkrishna, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, this chronic inflammatory skin disease can happen to any age group. “The current therapeutic management of psoriasis is only symptomatic and associated with adverse effects. Therefore, there is an unmet medical need for efficacious, safer, and cost-effective therapies.”

It is here that Patanjali’s Divya Psorogrit comes to aid in treating psoriasis. This Ayurvedic prescription medicine can treat the condition by good to its roots. It contains Ayurvedic herbs like Neem, Giloy, Amaltas, Siras, Moringa, Magarmotha, karanj, Indrajau, Daruhaldi, and Ras Manikya. The tablet helps reduce skin rashes and dryness, and is tested in depth to treat issues like psoriasis, acne, itching, and skin allergies.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Pressure Handling Will Decide Winner, India Has Home Advantage,’ Says Former South Africa Star Jonty Rhodes | VIDEO
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Pressure Handling Will Decide Winner, India Has Home Advantage,’ Says Former South Africa Star Jonty Rhodes | VIDEO
West Bengal: Veg-Only Menu On Howrah-Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper Sparks TMC-BJP Political Row
West Bengal: Veg-Only Menu On Howrah-Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper Sparks TMC-BJP Political Row
Thane POCSO Court Sentences Bhayandar Man To 20 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment For Repeated Rape Of Minor
Thane POCSO Court Sentences Bhayandar Man To 20 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment For Repeated Rape Of Minor
Thane MCOCA Court Grants Bail To 19-Year-Old Accused In Badlapur Cattle Slaughter Case; Says ‘Bail Is Rule, Jail Exception’
Thane MCOCA Court Grants Bail To 19-Year-Old Accused In Badlapur Cattle Slaughter Case; Says ‘Bail Is Rule, Jail Exception’

When it came to testing Divya Psorogrit, Acharyaji mentions, “Initially, we tested the chemical composition of Psorogrit using UHVLC. Analysis revealed the presence of several skin barriers promoting compounds and anti-inflammatory and antioxidant phytochemicals. The anti-inflammatory activity of psoriasis was evaluated in vitro after administering Psorogrit, which was assisted for therein weaver infections. Evaluation of Psorogrit in TNF alpha-induced skin cells revealed modulation of gene and protein expression of inflammatory markers in a dose-dependent manner. Psorogrit demonstrated pharmacological effects in murine models of psoriasis-like skin diseases induced by IMQ mode and TPA, respectively.

What was even more interesting was that in the IMQ mode model, Divya Psorogrit reduced ear punch weight, spleen weight, and histopathological changes in both ear and back skin. With regards to the TPA-induced ear edema model, the tablet lowered the rise in ear thickness, ear punch weight, and histopathological changes. In short, Divya Psorogrit has the capacity to nurse the clinical and pathological aspects of psoriasis.

Read Also
Discover The Power Of Sattvic Food In Ayurveda: How A Pure Diet Can Transform Your Health
article-image

Along with Divya Psorogrit, you need to follow Ayurvedic tips to ensure the tablet works better.

1.Food: Include fresh vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, legumes, and whole grains like Karela, Ghee, Coconut Oil, and Walnuts. Avoid sour, spicy, or acidic food, processed food, dairy, and unsuitable food blends.

2.Herbs: Include spices like Ginger, Turmeric, Coriander, and Cumin. Neem has anti-inflammatory and blood-cleansing properties, while Triphala cleans the digestive system and removes pollutants.

3.Lifestyle: Stress management techniques like meditation and Yoga lower psoriasis-inducing stress. Avoid direct and harsh sun. Bathe with warm water and medicated soaps. Moisturise the skin.

To treat psoriasis on a permanent and holistic level, choose Divya Psorogrit from Patanjali that offers comprehensive medicated help from Ayurveda.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Here’s What You Should Know Before Choosing Laser Hair Removal
Here’s What You Should Know Before Choosing Laser Hair Removal
Top Websites Every Pet Parent Should Follow
Top Websites Every Pet Parent Should Follow
Food Trotter: Where To Binge In Worli & Lower Parel Right Now
Food Trotter: Where To Binge In Worli & Lower Parel Right Now
How Divya Psorogrit Aids In Managing Effects Of Psoriasis As Per Ayurveda
How Divya Psorogrit Aids In Managing Effects Of Psoriasis As Per Ayurveda
Playboy Carti Kicks Off Lollapalooza India 2026 In Mumbai! Yungblud Brings Fan To Play Guitar On...
Playboy Carti Kicks Off Lollapalooza India 2026 In Mumbai! Yungblud Brings Fan To Play Guitar On...