A Guide To The First Four Branches Of Ashtanga Ayurveda For Everyday Health

Āyurveda covers topics, which ancient sages divided into eight groups known as Astānga Āyurveda, or the eight branches. In this article, we look at the first four branches. We also see how Patanjali uses Āyurvedic principles to create products for various needs.

Kāya Cikitsā (Internal Medicine)

Kāya is Agni. Thus, Kāya Cikitsā is the treatment of Agni. The body’s every single cell undergoes a constant vital process and is called Tridosa in Āyurveda. Modern medicine calls it metabolism. When the body’s fundamental energy or Agni is working well with the body’s physiological functions, the three Doshas, seven tissues, excretory processes, and the body’s other physical actions work smoothly. The delighted mind and soul help use or develop total energy for well-being and keep the body’s order.

Āyurveda mostly focuses on the body’s main energy called Jatharāgni. This fundamental energy helps the body stay disease-free. Along with body weight, its chemicals, electrolytes, and hormones are preserved in a state of equilibrium.

There are 13 types of Agnis: Saptadhātvāgni, Pañcabūtāgni, and Jatharāgni. Agni is the primary driving force or energy that operates the body, comprising seven tissues and five basic elements. The body’s metabolic activity depends on Agni. Āyurvedic treatment’s baseline is Kāya Cikitsā or Angi Cikitsā. Every procedure in Āyurvedic treatment, Yogic activities, and naturopathy treatment starts, manages, and maintains the constant and coordinated energy flow.

Jatharāgni, the main of the 13 Agni types present, is called the Pācāka Agni or the digestive fire. It is the base of all diseases. It happens due to digestive irregularities and slow and sluggish digestive fire. Their treatment is called Kāya Cikitsā, or treatment via internal medicine. The diseases and treatments in this branch impact the whole body. Every disease related to the endocrine, respiratory, digestive systems, mental health disorders, dermatological, and sexually transmitted illnesses comes under internal medicine.

Jatharāgni, the main of the 13 Agni types present, is called the Pācāka Agni or the digestive fire. It is the base of all diseases. It happens due to digestive irregularities and slow and sluggish digestive fire. Their treatment is called Kāya Cikitsā, or treatment via internal medicine. The diseases and treatments in this branch impact the whole body. Every disease related to the endocrine, respiratory, digestive systems, mental health disorders, dermatological, and sexually transmitted illnesses comes under internal medicine.

Kaumārabhrtya Tantra or Bāla Roga (Pediatrics)

This branch deals with types of preparations and treatments related to women, from pregnancy to neonates, infants, and children. Choosing the wet nurse for the infant, breast milk related issues and treatment, and signs of bacterial illnesses and treatment are related to this branch.

Bhūta Vidhyā (Psychiatry and Exorcism)

Holy offerings, sacrifices, chanting, and other holy rituals countering bad impacts of demons, ghouls, and evil – names Āyurveda signifies for infectious agents – and are causative factors of certain diseases, come under Bhūta Vidhyā. It also manages mental disorders and emotional and mental issues. It involves ligation, punishment, snuff or nasya intake, collyrium, and medicinal smoking carried only by a skilled physician.

Śalya Cikitsā (Surgery)

This branch manages incision, excision, treatments by surgical processes and equipment, trauma management due to weapon injuries, treatment of surgical apparatus, heat, chemicals, and other sources. Suśruta mentions foreign particles, bullets, wood pieces, and illnesses from the collection of waste matter coming under this branch.

In the next article, we speak about the other four parts of Astānga Āyurveda along with Patanjali products for the same.