End Of An Era In Mumbai: Parle-G Factory To Be Replaced; Who Is The Girl On The Biscuit Wrapper?

Mumbai: Parle-G is among the most popular biscuits that have been enjoyed by nearly everyone in India. For numerous individuals, a day felt lacking without a cup of hot tea and a pack of Parle G biscuits, immersed, and before we realised it, we finished the entire packet all at once. Parle G represented more than just a biscuit; it became intertwined with our culture, traditions, and everyday experiences. As we grew up with the alluring aroma of sweet cookies in the oven, it shaped our feelings.

It struck us deeply when we discovered that we are losing one of our cherished childhood treasures with the shutdown of the famed Parle G factory at Vile Parle, which is an integral part of the city.

Who is the baby girl on the Parle-G biscuit wrapper?

According to the Vice President of Parle-G Products, the kid who is featured on the wrapper of the Parle-G biscuit is not real. The picture is just an illustration that was created by artist Maganlal Dahiya for Everest Creative in the 1960s.

The design aimed to represent the innocence, purity, and connection to the family. Speculation linked the baby girl to people like Sudha Murthy, Neeru Deshpande, and Gunjan Gundania. The ambiguity and mystery behind her identity generated curiosity among people, which also kept the brand in the conversation for decades, marking an iconic marketing strategy that eventually led to the success and kept the goodwill alive in the market.

Commercial buildings to replace Vile Parle's biscuit factory

The historic Parle-G biscuit factory in Mumbai, which was established in 1929, is set to redevelop its oldest manufacturing facility in Vile Parle East, marking the end of an era of India's one of the most recognisable industrial sites. The land of the Parle G factory will be converted into a large commercial complex.

On Wednesday, January 7, the Maharashtra State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) approved environmental clearance for a proposed commercial development by Parle Products Private Limited on a total plot area of 54,438.80 sq mt (13.54 acres). That means the approval allows the partial demolition, the demolition of 21 old structures on the site. The company stopped its biscuit production in the mid of 2016.

Legacy of Parle- G factory in Mumbai

Parle Products was established by Mohanlal Dayal Chauhan in 1929 in the Vile Parle suburb of Mumbai. The factory, which was first used to manufacture candies and toffees, shifted its focus to making sweet biscuits in 1939. Parle Products, which was established in the area, was named after this location.

Even the name of the locality comes from the villages of Padle and Irle, or alternatively, from the temples of Virleshwar and Parleshwar. One thing is for sure, and that is it doesn't matter if the biscuit survives in the market for more decades or not, but it has already created a special place in our hearts forever, which no other biscuit will ever be able to achieve.

Products of Parle

Along with the iconic Parle-G, Parle company also offers a wide range of items, including Hide & Seek, Krackjack, and Monaco. The company also produces toffees like Kismi, melody, Grand Londonderry, Mazelo, and Eclairs. Their products also include snacks, wafers, rusks, cakes, breakfast cereals, and more.